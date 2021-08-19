Calves come home as weaning process begins

These past two weeks have kept our family busy. With only total of .30 hundredths of rain in the past two weeks crops in southeastern Nebraska are starting to look rough.
For our irrigated corn, we've put on 4.5 inches of water, 3.5 inches and counting on our soybeans, and about 3 inches on our alfalfa. In the weeks to come, our corn won't need much more water. Our field corn is cutting back on its water usage. It's out of the milk stage and is starting to dent. The soybeans are a different story. The beans have put pods on but the pods haven't filled out yet, and they are still using a substantial amount of water.
When doing our crop checks, the irrigated corn is looking terrific. We side dressed nitrogen on our corn this spring and that has kept our corn looking dark and green from top to bottom all season. The ears of corn a filled to the tip and are large in diameter and long. We are excited to see how they yield at harvest!
Our dryland corn, unfortunately, is looking a little tougher. The corn plants are starting to fire at the bottom and the leaves have rolled because we haven't received sufficient rainfall. It's the same story for irrigated and dryland soybeans.
Besides chasing water and checking crops, we’ve been busy getting ready to wean and bring fall calves home. In our operation, when we wean the calves come home and we leave the cows in the pasture, so we've been checking and fixing fences hoping to keep all our cattle in while we wean. The calves just came home, so we have a 24-hour orchestra right outside our kitchen window. Hopefully, they'll start to quiet down in the next few days.
We also brought our fall calvers home. Nothing is supposed to calve until September, but we’ll keep a close eye on them just in case. We did have cow calve in late July, so we want to be cautious with the rest of them.
The next few weeks we hope to put up the last of our warm season grass and go to the Nebraska State Fair as a fun outing.