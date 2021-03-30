Calving continues, planting season nears for northeastern Nebraska

Are you ready for nice weather? I know the Frey family is. In northeastern Nebraska, we have had a lot of precipitation. What lies ahead has them even more excited. The high is going to hit 82 degrees by the end of the week.
Terry Frey and his family have a lot going on and a lot to do. This weather could not be any more perfect for their work.
In the past week, Frey has received 6 inches of rain at his place near Tilden. He is glad to get moisture back into his soil. In the reports, they have taken Nebraska out of the drought zone. This is a huge relief for dryland farmers. Frey is excited to see how his alfalfa and dryland crops will do.
You would think with 6 inches of rain and several hilly acres of farmland would cause runoff. Not for Frey. Rain soaked into the ground.
“Even the ponds in the valleys are still dry after all of this rain,” he said.
Frey knows one of the consequences with rain comes mud. The mud does not faze him, as he has always been prepared for the worst. He always has corn stalk bales out. He also is thankful that he has concrete pads for the calves.
Frey still has a 100% survival rate for calving season. He is still going strong. With being two-thirds of the way done, he still has not pulled a single calf or had any scours. I asked Frey if this was his best year for calving season, and he responded with, “no, I have had better years.”
Something interesting he mentioned was he has a cow that has calved for seven straight years. Out of those seven years, five years she has had twins. This cow in the past seven years has produced 12 calves that have all survived.
Most cattle producers do not like twins, as they take more maintenance. Frey would rather have twins for his kids. The kids enjoy taking care of the calves. It gives them something to do and a project for 4-H.
In the past couple of weeks, Frey and his family have been fencing pastures, doing maintenance on equipment, and replacing a motor on a grain bin. Frey has finished getting his planter ready and is patiently waiting to start planting. He and his family also celebrated their oldest son’s (Leevi) 15th birthday.
In the next two weeks, Frey plans on doing more tree work, servicing pickups, and checking grain bins. He also is planning on getting his seed delivered for planting. When the ground dries out, he will begin to vertical till and do dirt work for the kids’ new horse barn. Planting season is right around the corner.