Calving time full of surprises at Brichacek farm

“Ahoj” to all! I hope everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving, surrounded by the ones you love and the food you adore!
It was a great holiday weekend here. My whole family was able to get together the weekend prior, but my dad and sister (the one closest in age to me) always have our own little holiday as well. We grilled some home-grown steaks, made cheesy potatoes and green bean casserole and washed it all down with some Jack and Coke. Now that’s my kind of holiday.
I think the cattle knew it was a holiday weekend, as a few more calved. Most calved on their own in the cornstalks, which is what we want. We were grateful it was a warm weekend with minimal wind!
I have had my eye on one cow in particular for over a week now. I was sure she was going to calve over two weeks ago but boy, has she been proving me wrong. Every evening this weekend, I pushed her home with my horses. Every evening I would tell Dad, “this is it, she will have it tonight.” Every evening, I would bed her down in the barn. And every morning, I open that barn door to find yet again, only one animal. Dad said she’s waiting for a snow storm, so we will see if that’s what it takes for her to drop it.
Dad and my brother brought home some new pairs the eve of the first snow and ice storm last week. If I recall correctly, it was last Monday night. They wanted to keep those younger ones dry because we weren’t sure what kind of Nebraska winter storm we would get.
When I got home this weekend, it was to my great surprise to find out that one of the new pairs was my heifer. She was able to calve with ease by herself and is doing great! I am honestly quite astonished she is as good of a cow as she is displaying. My expectations for her were not sky high. This heifer did not have a good cow so she turned into my little bucket calf – Dad’s worst nightmare but one of my greatest joys. I couldn’t keep my eyes off of this special new pair. It was a sight worth a million words to watch her caring for that calf. It’s one of those moments that made me love the livestock industry even more.
Recently on my drive to work, I heard an announcement on the radio that the Norfolk Livestock Market is no longer being purchased. This sale barn suspended sales about seven years ago now. It was announced this summer that it was being purchased by a company where it would be transformed into an entertainment center.
I wish I could remember our final load to that sale barn. It will always be a place that holds some very fond memories for my family. This was the only sale barn I remember hauling to while growing up. I tagged along with Dad to sell every single load there. It was something I looked forward to so very much. Not much has changed except where we take our loads now.
This livestock market was uniquely astounding in my eyes because you were able to walk high above the holding pens on what seemed like miles of steel, enclosed walkways. That was quite the sight to step above hundreds of cattle and find your load. I definitely miss getting to experience this.
The Norfolk sale barn days was during our hog farming era, the era where smaller hog farmers were able to make a profit. We stopped raising hogs only few years before the Norfolk auction house closed its doors.
I am so grateful to have grown up in a home where agriculture was so idolized, respected and important. It is here where I have learned the most important values in life. It is here where I have learned that the hardships make the blessings even more fulfilling. But furthermore, it is here on this very farm that I have learned just how fragile life is and how important it is to spend that time doing exactly what puts a spark in your eye and a lot of love in your heart.
Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”