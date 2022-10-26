Cattle checks vital on dry, dusty fall days

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I celebrated the first frost as much as possible. As you can imagine, the fly population took a significant hit with the frost, but so did my beautiful mums that I neglected to put inside for the night.
I’ve been keeping a bit of a secret from all you, and I’m glad I can finally share with you an exciting project that Jason and I were a part of in late August. We use Vitaferm products, and were asked to be on the American Rancher to talk about our ranch and our experience with using the Vitaferm Concept-Aid product. We filmed with the Vitaferm team in late August, and our episode will air on Oct. 31 on RFD at 8 p.m. CST.
That’s about the extent of excitement around here, as we continue to feed the calves and check cows, and harvest moves along as quickly as possible.
We also continue to notice that we’re getting older. We attended our first local high school football game two weeks ago. Jason reminded me how long it had been since we were in high school, and I honestly about needed a walker to leave the football field.
We snuck away to Grand Island for some errands, and I again noticed our age sneaking up on us. I had to stop at Wendy’s for a baked potato with cheese, and I ran Jason over to Best Buy to grab a new screen protector for his phone. I ate my potato while he went into the store, and before long he came storming out. Apparently, they don’t make screen protectors for the version of phone anymore, and that sent him over the edge. He had had enough time in the “city.” I was also upset that they didn’t put enough cheese on my potato, and we decided it was in everyone’s best interest for us to hit the road for home to prevent any further let downs. Frank and Marie Barone from “Everybody Loves Raymond” is who we are turning into.
It seems like our bull sale will be sneaking up on us before we know it, so we’ve been slowly going over this year’s details to try to keep ahead of it. We weigh the bulls throughout this season to make sure we keep adjusting their ration as needed. With it being dusty and dry we also spend a good amount of time driving through everything to make sure they’re healthy and happy.
A good friend of mine came to visit last weekend with her entire family, and it was the first time we had had a big group to entertain for the weekend. Her sister has two younger kids, one of which is in a big cowboy phase, wanting to be a rancher someday. They live in a big city, and it really warms my heart when parents take the time to make sure their kids see where their food comes from and give them the chance to see a part of the world that isn’t always promoted.
I’m constantly thankful for the people that have been brought into our lives and for the place we get to share with them. I also can’t help but admit that I get nervous when people come to visit us, and I feel like I have to remind them that we don’t have immediate access to bars, restaurants and shopping. Don’t get me wrong, we have some amazing places around, but they are a good car ride away once you make it here.
It’s funny though, the things I get nervous about is the exact thing they are looking for – like a true change of pace from their lives in big cities. Slowing down, and being out in the fresh air, and just to sit around a kitchen table where we could all hear each other and enjoy each other, is something I think I take for granted sometimes.
I laughed as they took pictures in the wide open spaces of the Sandhills, and in downtown Brewster with our telephone booth and the old gas pump. When they left I thought about how they fell asleep under the wide open skies filled with a million stars and listened to the constant clicking of the windmill all night.
I’m still in awe that we get to live here full time, I just can’t imagine being anywhere else.