Cattle work gets done around wet weather

Greetings everyone from a wet and soggy Dickinson County in central Kansas. This is Jacob Andres and I hope that you are doing well! Life here at the ole’ Ponderosa has been pretty nice the past few weeks and the weather has really allowed for us to get some of our personal projects almost completed so that when the big work hits we are ready to go with no distractions. The spring flowers are coming up and officially telling us that spring is here.
Calving season around here is pretty much wrapped up, which means that we can move on to vaccinating and move them to the spring pastures. It is always a tense moment trying to separate calves from their mamas so that they can get worked.
Everyone has their own method of how to do it, and we use a bait and switch technique. We like to get the cows used to eating sweet feed and pellets off the ground outside of the corral while the calves are inside of the corral eating. It is an interesting method, for sure, and it is always interesting to see how the cattle react to the process. You can tell the experienced cows know what is coming and even though they do not like being separated from the calves, they adjust to the process a little bit better.
We have been getting a lot of rain here, which has been nothing but a blessing. As I mentioned before, it has been extremely wet and soggy around here which has made moving and working cattle difficult. We have gotten just shy of 2 inches in the last two weeks, which has kept everything fairly muddy.
When it is dry enough cattle are getting worked, otherwise we keep on top of our general chores around the farm. My family has been getting the garden and flower bed areas prepped for the growing season. We are working on building an herb garden this year to add to our journey of gardening.
The interruptions to the process have been welcomed this year. I think that we sometimes go into autopilot mode and just go through the motions. I think about the past year when we have said to ourselves that we have made silly mistakes because we haven’t been paying attention. I think that is partly due to the fact that we get complacent and we don’t always put our full attention into what we are doing.
For this report, there’s no life lesson but rather an observation. It seems like there is always something that comes up that we push aside. What if those distractions are put in our lives so that we can get out of our rut? What if those distractions are meant to get our mind off of the mundane so that further down the road we don’t make a costly or dangerous mistake?
I might be way off on this, but I know for me it has been nice to get a break from grind of daily tasks. I’m not saying that we should push off to tomorrow what needs to be done today, but I am saying that taking a break for just a little bit is not always the worst thing in the world.
Stay safe, my friends. Life is going to get hectic in the next few months for us all. I know that I have said this before, but don’t get in a rush. That is how accidents happen. Look twice, be safe, and until next time, stay dry my friends!