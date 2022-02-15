Chores, shop work keeps farmers busy through winter

Hello from our lil part of the Bohemian Alps. It seems we are always busy and on the move. I’m starting to think the gas nozzle is permanently fixed to the side of the jeep. Chores begin and end the day.
We have had some forecasts that have called for moisture, but we have received nothing significant. Our land is screaming for more. We had a wild 20-minute storm while we were sorting cows this past week, we had rain, pellet rain and snowing. The 10th of an inch only got our coats wet. Our cows were as confused as we were. Our little bottle calf watched from the comfort of the barn door. In the next hour, the baby calves were spinning and jumping in the sunshine.
I smile as I watch our feeder cows eager to come to the bunk to get their silage ration, at least they know that is steady and consistent. With some of the nice weather, the hens are doing a super job of sharing eggs. If not that, chicken noodle soup tastes great on the colder days.
Shop work continues. From the doorway, you can always see the back side of something with the hood up being tuned up, parts being replaced, and tires being changed and fixed.
I got a fun shift this past week when I drove the delivery van for the local flower shop for Valentine's Day. I am so blessed to see the smiles of the ones receiving those flowers. That image is priceless. My friend shared with me that she really didn't care for Valentine's Day. She wants her family to feel loved every day – so true. We had to take a couple of spins around the dance floor or shop floor to celebrate.
Well, the school year seems to be beginning its last quarter. So many sports gearing up for their district events and heading to state finals. Good Luck to all. That includes the Olympics and Super Bowl Sunday. It should be enough for all to get their sports fix.
They’re exciting times, as I see the high school seniors making plans for their final days of high school and deciding on their educational futures. I encourage them to checking with their county Farm Bureaus to see what kind of scholarships are available to them. Holt County has sent scholarship applications to area county high schools to be filled out and sent back to our county board.
We are taking advantage of the few nice days to cut some wood and keep bunks scooped out. We even washed some chore clothes and coveralls and got them repaired. With the wind it doesn't take much to dry clothes outside, if one has a nice line to do so.
From the Dobias farm we continue to pray for your health and happiness. Let your faith be bigger than your fear. Loving and living what we do.