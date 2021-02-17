Cold snap adds to calving challenges

A frozen greetings and hello to all my fellow Midwesterners during this frozen period of February! This is Jacob Andres from Abilene Kansas, and I hope that you are staying warm right now.
Here in the heart of the Wheat State, we are currently enjoying a lovely sunny day of -13 degrees. The Feb. 15-19 forecast is for a projected -20 degrees for our lows. Pair that with wind chill and it might be time to bust out some extra warm clothes and blankets.
This is very rare weather for us here in Kansas to have sustained negative temperatures for an extended period of time. If you remember my last couple of reports where we were worried about the bug population. I can assure you that is not going to be an issue moving forward!
This weather means one thing for us around here on the ponderosa: calving season is upon us! I mentioned last report that many farmers put out straw bales in case this would happen, but that usually offers little comfort for many of us. To make matters more interesting (I hesitate to say worse or better) is that the cows do whatever they think is best to keep their babies warm, which means we often have to search in some rather unsavory places to find the babies and make sure they are safe. It takes a lot of foot work to find them. In the end though, it is worth the loss of feeling in your limbs to ensure that all of the babies are safe. Like I always say, it keeps the job interesting!
This month also means National FFA week, which for me is always an interesting time. I live in the middle of two competitive FFA chapters, between Chapman and Abilene, Kansas. The FFA chapter at Chapman High School has a history of being an extremely strong chapter, and even COVID has not stopped their efforts to fundraise.
My wife’s family members are alumni of this chapter, and they have continued their efforts to support their students during COVID – to still be a part of their community and to spread FFA awareness and support in some manner.
Where I work at in Salina, which is only a half an hour from where I live, the FFA chapter is almost non-existent. There has been little effort to try and revitalize the program due to lack of interest in the past years. My students have made no mention of National FFA week, and there have been no announcements about the week or planned activities.
As I think about a life lesson to wrap up this week’s report, I reflected on the impact a little bit of geography can have on who we are as individuals. Salina, Kansas has three major farm implement dealers, a sale barn and feed lot, as well as multiple grain facilities, yet the local FFA chapters are almost completely gone from the school.
While I have no data to determine why the Salina chapters are where they are, I suspect that it has something to do with the student demographics. Much of our student body lives in-town and has little connection to the agricultural world. When I talk to my students about my experiences on the farm and how I grew up, I often get blank stares because they have nothing to connect with and no idea what I am talking about.
The responsibility that falls on me is to continue to share my experience and stories with my students and hopefully make those meaningful connections so they can to make their own connections in the agricultural world.
The lesson for all of us here is that we are all burdened with the responsibility to share our knowledge and experience with the younger generations so that we can continue on our traditions and legacies in the agricultural world.
So, as we all get set for National FFA Week, be bold enough to share your experiences. Find someone who may not share the same lifestyle as you and fill them in on what you do and why you do it. Who knows what impact we will have on them and how our life stories might make a meaningful impact on their lives. Until next time my friends!