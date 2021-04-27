Cold temps mean no hurry to plant in Central Kansas

Hello and greetings friends from Central Dickinson County! What a whirlwind it has been since we last talked! The weather has been all over the place which has made for a couple of interesting weeks.
In our area, April 25 is considered to be the unofficial start date for planting. However, because of the longer period of colder weather which means the ground temperatures have not warmed up, most in our area will not start getting their planters ready until April 25. There really is no point in hurrying to get the seeds in the ground because the temperatures will not be conducive to plant germination.
Air seeder planters have become a standard for use of planting in Central Kansas. These machines are capable of holding more seed and fertilizer and covering a wider area of the fields. Many of the bigger operations in our area depend on this wide coverage of planting because of the amount of acreage that has to be planted in such a short amount of time.
While we wait for the ground to warm up, operations will begin their yearly maintenance on their machines. Last year was an extremely wet year for planting, which means careful maintenance of greasing bearings and making sure that all of the discs are rotating and functioning properly. This break in planting also means that farmers have an opportunity to fine tune and reset the planter settings from last winter’s planting season.
As I mentioned earlier, we have had a whirlwind of weather again the last two weeks. In total, we received an inch and a half of rain as well as locally 5 inches of snow but an average of 3 inches in our area. We also had temperatures dip down to 25 degrees which caused some crop damage, however, the damage is not near as extensive as it was last year. Estimations are that damage was minimal at best and temperatures are on the rise with little fear of another cold snap – we hope.
Sometimes life is as unpredictable as Kansas weather. We have had days where we have had a 50 degree temperature swing, but we must keep moving forward. Sometimes things go our way and sometimes they don’t go our way. Some years we can start planting on April 25, some years we have to wait an extra week before we can start planting. Some days we start the day off in shorts and then end the day in jeans and a jacket. We just have to roll with it, because life is unpredictable.
It is in that unpredictability that our character is formed. How we handle the uncertainties and the constant changing of life at a moment’s notice shape who we are as a person. I, personally, use these times to grow as individual and try to be better.
That’s the great thing about life, we always have the opportunity to grow as individuals and make ourselves better. Keep growing my friends, and until next time!