Colors come alive after pastures get rain

I’ve learned a lot since moving here – like always top off on fuel before you leave, make sure every vehicle has a phone charger in it, and it’s not a bad idea to have a few snacks in the car, just in case.
One thing I haven’t quite caught on to yet is that I need to eat at Olive Garden, Jimmy John’s or Applebee’s anytime I’m in a larger city. I have been having vivid dreams of sitting down to eat at these establishments and then I’m suddenly awoken by Jason’s alarm each time I’m about to take a bite or place my order, leaving me salivating and curious about what was going to happen next.
While I’ve been in deep thought about my next trip to Applebee’s, Jason’s been busy irrigating, haying and doing some projects in the pastures. One of our tanks needed to be replaced, and we opted to install a bottomless one. I like to consider this the cow’s version of an infinity pool. I always dreamed of having an infinity pool. I just never expected that I wouldn’t actually get a pool, I’d get a tank and have to share it with a bunch of cows.
The tank needed to be installed, and Jason called up our neighbor for some help. I’ve told you before and I’ll say it again, the kindness and willingness of people to help around here is really unmatched. There is absolutely no way we could have moved here and continue to operate without everyone’s help. Taking time away from their own operations to help us just really means the world. Jason has learned so much, and I’m glad we can learn from the experts right here in our community.
On the other hand, I learned the other day that I’ve been singing the words to one of my favorite Stevie Nicks song wrong for my entire life. Turns out it is not the “one winged dove” it is a “white winged dove” that sings a song, sounds like she’s singing. I’m honestly scared to look up the actual words to “Bennie and the Jets” at this point. Jason may be taking the cake on useful information learned, but I can promise you, you don’t want to cross me at trivia night at Applebee’s with the “Saturday Seventies Show” category on the board.
What I love most about Jason is his determination and his drive. He’s constantly learning and trying, and he really just doesn’t rest. He reminds me a lot of my dad in that way. He works from the crack of dawn until dark, at least.
People are also reading…
Helping him is one of my hobbies for sure, but I’m also a self-proclaimed hobby hopper always looking for a new hobby. I’ve gone from bowling (even have my own ball!) to YouTubing banjo lessons, and after several failed attempts at gardening, I’ve most recently picked back up paintbrushes in an effort to start painting the pictures I catch with my camera.
My grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s when I was young, and ever since then I have this genuine fear of forgetting. I’m hoping painting these pictures will help me always remember the sights and the feelings I had when I saw them.
Speaking of hobbies, recently Jason and I learned the art of kayaking. Our friends came over for the Fourth of July, and we all took a little stroll down the North Loup River that’s conveniently in our backyard. We had so much fun that we ended up ordering our own kayaks that night so we can continue to enjoy every inch of this wonderful place.
We were very fortunate to get a little rain a few weeks ago, and it seems like the hills really came alive with a couple good shots of rain. The grass really greened up, and colors of purple, yellow, pink and white emerged.
I sat in the pasture for a few hours taking what felt like senior pictures of all our cows. The colors are so vivid right now.
The heat kicked back up after the rains, and so I was fortunate to spend some time in the air conditioning last week helping with interviews for the next Nebraska LEAD class. This program was very valuable to me, and I was excited to have the opportunity to meet the applicants of the next class.
I’ll leave you with a quote that Brianna West wrote: “A life most fully lived is not always composed of the things that rock you awake, but those that slowly assure you it’s OK to slow down. That you don’t always have to prove yourself. That you don’t need to fight forever or constantly want more. That it’s OK for things to be just as they are. And when those big moments come, which they will, you’ll feel them in a way you couldn’t before. You’ll experience them in a way you didn’t before. You’ll appreciate them because you’ll be able to fully be in them. Little by little, you will begin to see that life can only grow outward in proportion to how stable it is inward – that if the joy is not in the little things first, the big things don’t fully find us.”
So here’s to finding the slow, making our own fun, and appreciating all the experiences we’ve had here so far.