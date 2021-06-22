Coordination keeps things going on the ranch

It has turned hot and dry here in western Nebraska. We were 95-100 degrees for a good part of last week. It has sure been hard on the grass and we will have to implement our drought plan to get through the rest of the summer and fall.
We finished up our artificial insemination and embryo projects and we also have been able to complete the first cutting of alfalfa. Most of the alfalfa in this area was harvested early due to bug problems. The quality was deteriorating fast so people got it swathed and baled.
It took a lot of coordination and cooperation to get the work done these past few weeks. Amping up our embryo program was more labor intensive and took more shuffling around of the cows. But despite the extra work and the dry and dusty conditions, this is still our most favorite time of the year.
When our kids were smaller, they used to go stay with their grandparents in Colorado for a week to enable me to help with all the cow work. And then my niece would come stay at our house for two weeks to help with the kids and the cooking. As they got older, they could come along and help too. For a few years, the whole family got to be involved and we did not carry anything else on our plate for that two-to-three-week period during breeding season. However, as the kids got older, school activities started coming into play during this time. We did not want to completely prohibit these activities so we came up with an unwritten rule that the kids could participate in various extra-curricular and off-ranch activities if they were not all gone at the same time.
This policy has worked well for our operation for the most part, allowing the kids to participate in summer league basketball, weights, livestock judging camps, basketball camps, rodeo, 4-H clinics, and livestock judging contests. While one or two of the kids may be off to an activity, the other one would be home taking care of the 4-H animals and helping on the ranch. Before the kids could drive, I would have to drive them to many of these activities taking me off the ranch as well. But now they can drive themselves to many of them. However, I guess all rules are meant to be broken at some point in time.
This past week, I took our daughter to the Nebraska State Rodeo Finals in Hastings, Nebraska. On Friday, both boys wanted to go to the Livestock Judging Classic, a livestock judging contest in Kearney, Nebraska, that our family has been involved in for about 10 years. So, we left Dad at home to not only take care of the ranch, feedlot and haying duties but also to feed the 4-H animals. He called in a neighbor to help with the last embryo group and with the help of Grandpa and the employees he was also able to finish up first cutting alfalfa. He did not get much sleep for a few days, leaving in the middle of the night to go hay.
Coming off Father’s Day this past weekend, it seems appropriate to let him know how much we appreciate him and all that he sacrifices to not only keep this place going but to enable the kids to participate in so many other activities. At your place, maybe the roles are reversed. Maybe dad takes the kids to the activities, while mom holds down the fort. However you make it all work at your place, just remember to let everyone know you appreciate them each doing their part.