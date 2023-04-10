“Ahoj” to all! Hoping everyone had a chance to enjoy Easter weekend and were able to spend time with the ones that mean the most to you.
For me, that meant spending more time with my horses and cows, and of course my family! One tradition that had begun well at the beginning of my youth was attending the Easter vigil at our little country church with my family. My dad, sister and I always go together, but this year we made sure to value this beautiful candlelit service a little more.
This tradition is one I have always hoped I would never have to live without. This little Bohemian church is such an important part of our lives and holds so many memories within our family and farming community. It sits tucked away on a hill with quiet dirt roads surrounding it. The farms around it are home to all of our cherished neighbors. The fields next to it are worked by the most hardworking caretakers I know.
It’s the place where we gather for some of the happiest celebrations and some of the most difficult hardships. Most importantly, it’s the place where everyone shuts down their farm equipment a little earlier, pauses feeding their cattle, and leaves the fields before sundown to pray together.
This little church has the hearts of so many generations. I’ll never forget laying my grandpa to rest there. The farm to the south raised hogs and the noise from the pigs moving amongst the self-feeders was prevalent. As we gathered around my grandpa, the farmer who taught us that tending to your faith was just as important as tending to your livestock, my dad spoke up with some words that I can’t help but smile about every time we visit that little church: “Grandpa will be so happy listening to those hogs; that’s what he loved.” We all knew this was so very true.
He taught us to love that church and the entire farming community surrounding it. In the 1930s, Grandpa, along with many other farmers in the area, created a softball team. They were called Heun Katholicky Delnik Softball Team No. 6. Those were some of the most difficult farming years amidst the Great Depression. Yet, all 13 members of that Heun softball team worked under the hot sun all day tending to their fields and livestock but still made it an important priority to be involved with one another and their church.
Glenn Cada wrote a great article in 2012 about this softball team and stated: “compared to the priest, their complexions are ruddy from hours of labor in the sun and they are smiling with the self assurance of young men who know they can work in the fields six days a week and beat their opponents on the softball diamond on Sunday.”
Recently, our Heun community received the disheartening news that this little church, Holy Trinity Heun, will no longer hold mass. Things seem to be unclear at this stage, and the members of our beloved Heun community are feeling numerous emotions, most including sadness, bitterness and loss. Many are seeking for options to continue keeping these doors open. I’m in a bit of denial, as I can’t believe how something so full of history, farming and faith can be taken away so quickly.
At the Easter vigil, we listened as our neighbors spoke the readings with sincerity and one verse stuck with me while bringing a grin to my face. “God made the wild animals of the earth of every kind, and the cattle of every kind, and everything that creeps upon the ground of every kind. And God saw how good it was.” This little church is where we learned to see all of the good, the great and the passion in our farming lives and in one another.
The wind was a beast around here all weekend and we watched as it took away the last little bit of moisture that was left on the ground. It feels as though we are entering yet another summer drought, but we honestly never left the previous one.
The pairs are itching to roam the pastures soon, so we hold out for any little chance of rain to make this possible. The boys will be planting some portions of the fields this week with oats and red clover to ensure the cattle will have something to fill up with come late summer. We all know they will be needing this by then, if not earlier.
Wishing you all the best as we enter planting season. It truly is the best time of the year, filled with so much promise. May you all stay safe and have a prosperous season. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”