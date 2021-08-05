County fair brings out the best in people

Right, this very minute down on the farm we have put the 2021 Lancaster County Fair into bed. It was a super, super hot week to get set up and going, and then a wonderful rain that finished up the last half. Rain in the end of July is always appreciated. The soybeans are starting to fill out pods and the corn is loading up its kernels.
County fair week always reminds me and makes me appreciate the friendship and work ethic that 4Hers, FFAers and their parents and grandparents exhibit. County fair truly is a family event. Friends and neighbors come out to cheer on their favorites, all the while supporting all the youth in their county.
A favorite movie of mine is “Miss Congeniality” with Sandra Bullock, and my favorite scene in it is when she is going to be late for the pageant and all the girls come in and help her get ready. That is the county fair in a nutshell – it truly is all for one and one for all. Older FFAers work to help the younger 4Hers get their animals ready to go into the ring – and it isn’t just older brothers and sisters but other club members and sometimes total strangers. These kids work to make sure everyone is ready for show and they will cheer each other on even when they are in the ring together. This doesn’t mean they aren’t competitive and want to win but they truly care about each other.
I have two examples that stick in my head. One happened years ago when a young neighbor, Taylor Nielsen, (who will now be student teaching in Wayne, Nebraska) was in the show ring with another member of the Rock Creek Ranchers 4H Club named Nate Becker. She could see Nate needed a little help so she reached over and adjusted his calf’s feet for him. She didn’t even think anything about it, she just wanted to help.
This year my granddaughter, Cali, was showing cow-calf (this means the cow and her calf are in the ring at the same time) which meant she needed someone to help her by walking the cow or calf in the ring during the show. The first person she asked was Connor Paitz and he agreed without hesitation. These kids truly do want everyone to do well, not better than them but well. Human nature does prevail.
County fair are where neighbors get to spend more time together and catch up on the year. We have a lot of hurry up and wait moments. We talk about what the grandkids are up to besides county fair, the weather (did you get rain and how much if you did) and how are the crops looking in your part of the county. The kids are already planning for next year and making plans to meet up with fair friends that don’t go to the same school but love county fair.
If you haven’t been to your county fair ever or it has been years, please take the chance to swing by. You will see some fabulous kids in action and know that the love of agriculture is alive and well. Living the life, I love!
Basis for corn in Lincoln for the nearby is +.60 while soybeans are at +.55. Basis for corn in Waverly for the nearby is +.53 and soybeans are at +.40.