County fair prep comes early for 4-H kids

Right this very minute down on the farm we are getting ready for county fair. Yes, I know it is April but here in the Lancaster County the kids were bringing in their market beef in for weigh in.
My husband and I were asked to bring in our portable corral to help with beef weigh-in this year. The steers and heifers are weighed now so at county fair they can be judged for rate of gain. The guys that we harvest with always say they are going to have a rate of gain contest between themselves during harvest but that is a story for another time.
There are kids all over the state that have been working for almost a year already to get their market animals ready for fair. I have to admit there was a time or two that my girl’s steers weren’t exactly halter broke and ready to lead by weigh in. We made sure the stock trailer was close to the work chute just in case anyone decided to take a tour of Lincoln.
4-H and FFA are such fabulous programs that I feel blessed that my kids and grandkids got to grow up knowing the responsibility required to work with an animal and gain the trust of that animal to be able to lead and show the cow, pig or sheep that they have worked with all year long. I know city kids have opportunities to grow in leadership and responsibility as well but there is just something about the kid and critter connection that can’t be beat.
August will be here before we know it. At this time it looks like we will have a more “normal” fair, and I am super excited. My kids are grown and my grandkids are getting more involved with sports, band and jobs and are growing away from spending their summers with Grandma and grandpa dragging or being drug by a cow, steer or sheep down the driveway. But I created and run a kid’s ag zone at the fair, so I get to spend time with the neighbor kids during the fair.
The Waverly FFA and 4-Hers from Rock Creek Ranchers volunteer at the ag zone and let me cheer them on in the ring. Most people outside of 4-H and FFA don’t realize just how much of a spectator event county fair is.
Some of my favorite memories as a child were going to the Pawnee County fair with my grandpa. My favorite memories and most panicked moments as a mom were watching my daughters in the ring. Now as a grandma and pseudo-grandma to kids in the neighborhood, I’m creating more memories.
Right now, as it is dreary and raining, it sure is fun to think about summer. Living the life I love.
Current Lincoln corn basis is -.20 and Waverly corn basis is -.28 while soybeans in Lincoln are at -.20 and Waverly is at -.30.