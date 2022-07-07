Crop growth stunted with little rainfall in northeastern Nebraska

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. Hope everyone had good Fourth of July fun. The area celebrations are still going strong with tractor pulls, rodeos and parades and a couple of family weddings added in the mix.
Like most everyone, we are desperately praying for some measurable moisture. Some of the non-irrigated small spring grains are already headed out and ready for harvest. In some cases, they are barely knee high.
The alfalfa also is blooming, but it’s a short crop so the bales will be few. It is sad to see the corn curling to protect itself when we should be seeing a good height by early July.
A few of the irrigators are still waiting for their replacement pivots after our nasty little storms, and they are getting a might nervous. The heat is sweltering and the humidity climbs higher every day. Waterers need to be checked often to make sure they are working. The creek through the place is getting narrower, but alas – the weeds are still thriving.
The hot and dry brings the flies and then the worry of pinkeye in the cow herd. There’s always something new to worry about.
The chickens are even panting they are so hot. They stand where they can catch a breeze. No eggs yet. We are still several weeks out before I expect any. It’s probably a good thing we are not getting eggs now. They could be hard boiled.
I got a mixed straight run of egg layers. I wanted a variety of color, and that I have. I also have some with feathers on their feet and plumes on their heads. Needless to say, they are an interesting looking lot. I have to go back and look at the tags to see what they all are. I do expect some colorful roosters as well.
I brought them home some watermelon rinds, and they think they hit pay dirt. Excitement in the hen house. I tied Sis, the grass and weed mowing horse, near their pen, and they sure did a lot of squawking about that.
Just outside their pen, my wild prickly pear cactus showed off in the heat with over 60 yellow blooms. The mulberries are setting on they are not very big as they need a bit more moisture as well.
OK, we had enough fun for the weekend and now it is back to the fields. We are going to do some bagging of small grains this week. It will take a couple of trips to the field to get all the right equipment in place to get things in motion.
The windrow row invertor got a work over in the shop and a parts run was made. It's now ready to go. Being the crop is short, we need to roll a couple windrows together to make a decent one.
We hope every is safe as they are doing the necessary field work at this time. We need to appreciate what little harvest we are getting. It is better than nothing.
Pray for rain. I would even tolerate a snake or two crossing the road just for some measurable rain. Smiles to all from the House of Dobias. I’ll leave with a quote: “A new planting is like having another child, requiring patience and sacrifice and a resounding optimism for the future."