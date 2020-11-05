Hello from the sunny Bohemian Alps. Today is looking to be a 69-degree high, a big difference from about 12 days ago.
We received 8-9 inches of snow, Which maybe gave about 3/4 inch of needed moisture. It sure put everything to a quick halt. It made me realize all the outside work that needed to be done before the snow flies and that I had better get the warmer clothes out.
Getting the snow early put a stop to all harvest work. The snow has since melted, and a few places are too muddy to get back in to finish as of yet. About a quarter of corn crop around our area needs to be harvested as November hit.
The yields are reported to be pretty good. Last year’s corn was wetter. This corn crop seems to be testing out about 14-16% moisture.
We’re still trying to get through 2020 harvest and fall work before making too many plans for next year. We are worried about a dry season coming up, and that will make a difference on 2021 plans for future crops.
The livestock markets have had a few sales. Not many calves are being sold at this time. Most farmers and ranchers have the feed to feed them out a bit longer. Market prices seem to be a bit lower at this time.
COVID-19 has been rearing its ugly head a bit more frequently, and many friends and neighbors are stepping back from social gatherings and being mindful of where a person goes and when.
A few new cases have been reported in the area. Many have resulted in games being canceled and events being held virtually. Our American Farm Bureau convention in San Diego this year is now going to be virtual.
We pray that everyone remains safe and healthy during harvest days and in days beyond.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Nov. 2.