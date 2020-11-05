Harvest had wrapped up in mid-October on the Lacey farm, and as the calendar turned to November, there were about 5% of corn fields left to harvest in southeastern South Dakota, by crop watcher Andy Lacey’s estimates.
He heard reports of some farmers seeing their best corn yields ever, but where corn grew strong, so did weeds.
“Guys fought with weeds all summer long, but still have good yields,” Lacey said.
Soybean yields in southeastern South Dakota took a hit with dry August weather, he reported.
With highs near 70 expected in the first week of November, Lacey was waiting to plant fall cover crops. He didn’t want them to germinate in the warm weather.
While he interseeds covers with his corn and soybeans at planting time, he will be planting an eight-way mix this fall. It includes cool season grasses, cool season broadleaf varieties, and maybe some brassicas.
Lacey was planning to plant covers after Nov. 14 when cool temperatures are expected to set in again. . With frost seeding, covers can be broadcast on top of the soil and the heat and thaw will help them set in.
In the meantime, Lacey was keeping busy with his manufacturing business, making bale feeders.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He submitted his report Nov. 2.