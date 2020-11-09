We had quite the variety of weather during the month of October at Bear Butte Gardens – everything from dry to muddy, warm to cold, and sunshine to snow.
Our temperatures varied from a high of 90 degrees to a low of 1.9 degrees. We received only 0.9 of an inch of precipitation, and that was in melted snow.
This week is warm and sunny again and we are back to harvesting root crops, including parsnips, garlic and potatoes.
Waves of geese and cranes have been flying south over our place throughout the past month as they migrate south for the winter. Bear Butte Lake, just a half mile north of us as the crow flies, is a popular resting place this time of year for a variety of migrating birds.
We butchered the rest of our broiler chickens this past week and have some nice organic whole packaged birds in the freezer now. We keep some for our family and sell the majority of the broilers to customers.
It is nice not having so many birds to feed and water, especially with the ups and downs in the weather.
We have noticed more customers and community members donning face masks and trying to help minimize the rise in COVID-19 numbers in the area. Our school district is still holding classes on campus five days a week, but a lot of students and teachers may have been exposed and are out on quarantine each week.
Some businesses require masks, many do not still. Most meetings are still being held virtually.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D. They submitted their report Nov. 2.