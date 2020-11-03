Most of us will be welcoming back a brief return to summer-like weather the first week of November, which should assist in finishing the corn harvest.
We received approximately 8-10 inches of snow depending on the location the last 10 days of October. It ground field operations to a halt. Reports were that corn had gained 3-5 points of moisture. As of Nov. 2, the majority of the snow has disappeared, but wet field conditions remain.
As with soybeans, corn yields have been highly variable this year.
We are looking forward to getting 2020 behind us and start looking forward to 2021. The 2020 growing season still had remnants of 2019 to deal with, such as late planting and many prevented planting acres. Current market prices have been an improvement over the last year and hopefully will continue.
We have seen an increase in the number of COVID cases in our community over the last month but it has not impacted our school yet. As it currently stands, most high school sports programs are scheduled to resume on schedule through the winter with some restrictions on attendance. We most certainly are hoping to see resolution to this virus enabling our communities to regain a level of normality with therapeutics or successful inoculants.
Wishing everyone a safe and healthy finish to harvest.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted Nov. 2.