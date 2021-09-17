Custom silage, maintenance keep Nebraska farmers busy

Hello, from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. I believe fall has arrived. Mornings are much cooler, prompting the need for a light jacket, and the incredible transformation of the colors has begun.
We got quite a storm the strong winds Aug. 31 that moved all kinds of stuff around outside. The 3.75 inches of rain came sideways, and we had to wipe up lots of water at 2:30 a.m. upstairs and downstairs. I had no intentions of washing floors, but I left my windows open. Oops.
The rain is appreciated but it was not in time to change the outcome of the crops for this season. It should benefit the hay ground and pastures.
The dry land corn yield is a bit better than expected. The yields seem to be bouncing around. It seems more corn is being chopped since the hay harvest gave a shorter yield than usual. With this last rain and heavy dews, we may get a small fourth cutting of hay. I love the patriotic bale wraps.
The dry land beans are very short. The beans are small and few. Some bean harvest has begun.
Go Big Red! Football Saturdays are here! Our beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers had a narrow loss and then a win this last week. We bleed Nebraska red, no matter what. Like in farming, we might not like the outcome but we go with what we are dealt. We don’t stop harvest to watch the games but we have a radio.
We are into the silage harvest, and shop work is being done to get the combines tuned up for corn and beans. Shop work happens on the corn forage cutter daily, keeping the knives sharp and tightening and adjusting the head. After so many hours, another oil change will be needed on all silage trucks and the forage cutter.
We are half way through our list of customers to cut corn silage for the forage. Cane is not ready. We are bagging more corn silage and Kyle is doing a-great job of running the bagger.
I need to get our noon lunches made and hit the road with the silage truck with little Virginia in the car seat beside me some days.
I’m trying to can a few tomatoes in between and not having much success. I need more time and to find tomatoes to can.
The pheasant hunting season is about to begin. My favorite sunflowers are waving at me along the roadside while I repeatedly drive to the silage pile or bag and back down the road to drive alongside Carl and Bo in the forage cutter. It makes me smile. God is good.
Praying all have a safe harvest and enjoy all the blessings of the day.