Cutting, raking and baling - haylage work is done

Right, this very minute down on the farm we are cutting, raking, baling and bagging alfalfa and grass.
We get to spend most of the summer getting ready for winter. We have found over the course of several years doing this life that it is much more economical to grow our own feed for our cattle. Cattle are a year-round responsibility.
I know I have said it before but it bears repeating, we are blessed to have some fine men and women that really help make our farm work well. We have been bagging haylage for the last six or so years with the help of Glen Jantzen and his fabulous crew. Haylage is where you chop wet green alfalfa and pack it in a bag and let it cook for several months. The smell in the winter when you open that bag is just like a little bit of summer. Jantzen Harvesting from down by Plymouth makes everything seem so seamlessly. We tried to do it one year on our own when he was otherwise engaged, and we got it done but it sure wasn’t pretty.
The partnerships we have created with different businesses really are the heart of our farm. The other neighbors we work with all year long each bring something unique and necessary to make it all work. I have noticed that over the years, the right people seem to be in the right place at just the right time. I know we aren’t that good on our own and it is the good Lord’s blessing of timing that keeps us rolling.
Several years ago, my father-in-law passed away and we were trying our best to create a new normal. God kept sending the right folks along as we needed them. We just said “Thank you!”
Another very exciting aspect of our lives came last week. We have a brand-new baby granddaughter. We now have three wonderful grandkids, two beautiful granddaughters and a dashing grandson (I know my 13-year-old grandson does not want to be called beautiful or handsome).
Our oldest two grandkids came from successful negotiations of our oldest daughter, who is frugal from the word go. She entered into her marriage with a buy one get two free philosophy. Cali, our oldest granddaughter, said her and Christian came prepackaged while Gloria (our newest) was made from scratch.
The best part was that Cali was 4-H eligible the first year they were married so we baked cookies and did photography projects. She is now one of the sports photographers for her high school yearbook. Yes, Grandma is a bit proud. I love being a grandma. Cali, Christian and now Gloria will hopefully have many years of me being their biggest cheerleader, whether at soccer games, baseball games or plays.
Living the life I love!
Basis for corn in Lincoln is at .05 while in Waverly it is at -.20. Basis for soybeans in Lincoln is at -.15 while in Waverly it is at -.33