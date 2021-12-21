December cold brings beautiful sunrises to northeastern Nebraska

Vesele’ Va’noce (Czech for Merry Christmas)! Hello from our little part of the Verdigre Bohemian Alps at Knoxville.
Vesele’ Va’noce was celebrated in the valley of Verdigre at the beginning of December. Oh, what a fun time with a craft and vendor show and a Secret Santa shop. There were lots of food and cookies for all. Children and adults were busy writing letters to Santa and signing cards to be sent to our area military service members.
We also had Christmas piano recital with added bonus of first and second graders singing. At dusk a lighted Christmas parade with decorated floats, vehicles and Christmas music took the streets. Santa Claus even made an appearance, as he also needed to gather all the Santa letters from the box.
After the lighted parade Angie and the Polkatoons were the entertainment at our ZCBJ Hall, and to wrap up the evening there was the crowning of winter royalty. After a super busy harvest this was a great way to kick off the Christmas season.
We were on the edge of this last wild, unbelievable storm and received minimal damage. It knocked down some trees. That will just take a step out of cutting firewood for the wood stove. Just a few miles south, you see flattened buildings and twisted, broken trees.
We had an Amish wedding in the neighborhood last week. Several of the family and guests from out of state had their travel plans rearranged as the bus line shut down due to cold and icy roads. We got them back to bus stations for some very early morning travel times over the weekend, and they were headed back for their journeys home.
We have had some black powder hunters who braved the frigid 11-degree temperatures. The temp kept the deer tucked down tight. We have had sightings of bobcats and cougars in the area, and Travis can attest they are very quiet when they walk up on you.
We still have a few more days until the end of the year to harvest a deer. We are slowing down at Swanson Hunting. Pheasant season and cleaning pheasants into the night will be over. I always save a lot of the gorgeous pheasant feathers and empty shell casings for craft projects. My head is busting with ideas.
With the cold weather and wind setting in, I best be sewing up some fleece neck warmers. The silk neck kerchiefs aren’t quite enough. We have had over 7 inches of snow with past storms, but it has melted quickly as the ground is not frozen through yet. We do appreciate the moisture as the earth desperately needs it. It is tough trying to decide what to plant in case we are short on moisture in the spring.
Carl is busy with chores feeding all the ol’ girls. They come running when the feed wagon comes up the lane. You have to hustle filling the feed bunks, as they are not very polite. They push and shove to get there first. Carl is feeding that good silage we put up and keeping those cows’ bellies full. They eat very well when it is cold.
The harvest season is so busy and very challenging at times. To get everything harvested in a timely manner, it is all worth it. When the feeder wagon goes through the yard it smells great to have fresh feed on its way to the cow yards.
We have a great tree wind break and most times the cows and horses don’t get much of the cold, blowing wind. The first cold day (don’t ya know that is when things go left and break) Carl and Kyle spent all day working on the well in the cattle yard putting in new pump. That job is not fun anyway, being down down in a narrow pit. To work with cold water and cold temperatures made them chilled to the bone and put a few icicles on the beard.
We have been super busy getting a wood burner/water heater in place. Yes, that will mean the stove will need to be loaded every day (outside). On the bright side, we will get those groves and fallen trees put to good use. I am more than excited to have better heat in the basement. That is where my sewing area is. Have I ever mentioned I dislike being cold? Bring on the good wood heat!
Sunrises are gorgeous these past mornings. The colors are outstanding, dusting through the clouds. It’s so unique that it’s hard to describe. You just have to take the time to look. God is so good.
Well, I best get this mess of bags, bows and paper around some presents. Christmas Eve is rapidly approaching, and I have to count to make sure I have 19 presents ready for those grandchildren.
This article has been challenging to write. The cat, Miss Hairette, thinks she needs to hang over my shoulder and bat my fingers with her mitten paws and catch the letters on the page as I am trying to type.
As 2021 comes to an end we are thankful for our many blessings of family and friends near and far. We praise the Lord for another safe harvest and fabulous year on the Dobias Farm. There no place I would rather be.
Vesele’ Va’noce - Merry Christmas from Krista and Carl!