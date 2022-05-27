Derecho leaves its mark on Dobias farm

Hello, from our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Knoxville, Nebraska. Since we have been blessed with some wonderful rain, the inches are adding up. It sure is greening up around here very nicely. Our area did also experience a very nasty and cruel derecho storm a few days ago. What a mess it made from broken trees, uprooted and tipped over huge tress, littered trees and branches making the road impassible. The sounds of chainsaws here at the place and in the distance could be heard for several days.
In excess 80 mph plus wind gusts further played havoc with tipped over livestock trailers and grain trailers. It also included demolished buildings – buildings that disappeared. Grain bins were sucked in and metal de-tinned from buildings and roofs. Some roofs are missing, and other buildings looked like they were ripped up like little pieces of paper and thrown like confetti into the wind. It always amazes me how in a line of grain bins, the middle ones lift and separate from the concrete.
It has been said this storm continued another 50 plus miles to the east to almost Hwy 81 and north into the Dakotas. This kind of a storm also plucked and pulled at our power poles for that distance leaving us powerless for about 30 hours. We are very thankful and grateful for all the linemen crews who spent very long hours to restore power. We had to break out the flashlights, candles and lamps. I went to our Amish neighbors to see how they fared through this storm, and they were powerless as well. We had a good laugh as they are always powerless.
When you spend most of the day outside, you don't notice no power in the house until night. Thanks to our son and daughter-in-law who brought us over a nice hot supper, our first meal at the picnic table for the season. Bo and Virginia wanted to watch a cartoon, but the power was broke (as they said). They were happy for the new adventure to drive tractors and play dolls by candlelight.
It was quicker to run the cows and calves to the creek than run the generator. The horses always drink from the creek; they just had to go around the downed trees. We need to repair some fence where the fallen trees broke it down.
I have some peeps, chicks and toddler chicks, in the chicken house. With them being different ages, I worried about the little peeps getting cold. I told Carl we could cuddle with the peeps – he declined, so they got housed in the pet carrier and they faired the two nights well.
We did experience a little bit of hail that worked over a couple of small grain fields they seem to be bouncing back, don't think we will need to replant. The hail chipped paint from buildings and leaves from trees.
Field work has resumed, and the planters and fertilizer tanks are going strong again. The corn and beans are up, and the green can be seen from the road. We did get a scare over the weekend as temperatures dipped down to the freezing range. As of right now I don't think we had anything freeze except the windshields, and Carl carved my name in the frost of the Buick.
School is officially out for summer and summer fun begins. I will do my annual Memorial Day weekend trip to all the cemeteries, decorate graves and remember all our ancestors. Vacations will soon begin for some. Since we can't go for long periods of time over summer, we do enjoy some geo-caching along the Shannon Trail in northeast Nebraska. We volunteer for the group trying to help keep the caches on spot. You may want to check it out; they also have a Facebook page. There should be some time for dancing, as well.
Why do Farmers Farm? LOVE. They must do it for love. They love to live where they work, and they work where they live. Through all the trials and tribulations of daily life, they do it all for love of family and love of the land. Blessings from the farm of Dobias, have a great day and smile.
Things are growing and green, the sun is out, the clouds are fluffy and just right for watching. Be safe and watch out for extra equipment on the roads. I guess we have to watch out for critters on the road that find a hole in the fence, as well. I was just informed the horses are on a wander. Best get my hustle on and see where they have decided to graze. Smiles and God bless you all. – Krista Podany