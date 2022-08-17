Drought-damage fields lack silage production

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. We have been talking about the drought for a good long while now. The forecast calls for rain and we seem to continually get passed by.
Today is a totally different story. We are actually getting rain, and we feel totally blessed and grateful.
We opened the windows just to hear the rain hitting the tree leaves, the ground and the roof tops. Nothing beats the smell of a good rain. We actually have a real mud puddle in the yard, but we still have a long way to go to revive the creeks and ponds.
The hay fields have already been cut and the yield is less than half of normal production. The drought-damaged dryland corn fields have put the farmers and ranchers in a quandary of new and hard decisions. Many wonder if they can find enough feed to keep their herd of cattle or do they sell down. Many have chosen to walk the corn off the farm, as there is nothing to haul off to the elevator. Much of what is there and being chopped for silage. There are no or few ears present.
It is taking extra rounds in the fields just to get a load. The miles are adding up for the drive from the field to silage pile. You can hear the condition of the corn going through the cutter head. I thought Carl got in a bunch of feed bags with the dry noise the stalk was making. Rarely did we get to smell the sweetness of the corn going through the head.
We have had to watch out for large tree limbs in some fields that are left over from the earlier damaging windstorms. You can see a lot of damaged shelter belts as we are driving by and harvesting the field.
The days have been way too hot to be in the silage truck. This is usually a later fall season activity, so no, I don't have an air conditioner in my silage truck, which I am usually very OK with. I feel like my dog with my head out the window trying to catch a breeze. Lots of water and hydro drinks in the truck get us by.
I did drop out of the truck rotation line for a round to stop by a hydrant with a hose and played in the water a few minutes. Soaked head to toe, I climbed back in my silage truck wet and in a much better mood and carried on.
The chickens have been reprieved. They almost found a new home in the freezer. I had to have a little talk with them, and the first eggs have been laid in these last couple of weeks. Now they need a few lessons that the eggs go in the nest not just anywhere. Thank goodness the ones in the chicken yard were not hard boiled when I picked them up.
We’re still filling extra water tanks and have opened some extra feed yard paddocks that normally don't get used until later fall to make sure everything has water at will. I forgot and left a hydrant on south of our barn. I thought being away and in the field for 10 hours I would have a severe puddle. Strangely enough I had wet ground and no puddle. That ground was seriously thirsty.
The swing set at grandma and grandpa’s house is sadly quiet. The swings are motionless and the giggles are silent. The school bell has rung, and all the grandkids are back to school, from preschool to college. I just hope the really hot days are behind us and they can sit in class and learn comfortably. I know they all were anxious to see their old friends and make new ones.
We are experiencing a little grandchildren withdrawal. We are going to have to bite the bullet and buy expensive fuel and take a road trip. We will have to do a bit of traveling to some of their events coming up.
The garden is beginning to produce more and more. It is disappointing to get smaller produce than expected. It just takes more to make a good tomato sandwich. The tomatoes are not as juicy as we like them, but we are grateful to have any. There was the drought, and now the garden bugs have taken their turn as well.
County fair season is wrapping up, and the next event will be the season finale of the Nebraska State Fair. Carl took his Case 2290 to the county tractor pull and he did not disappoint. We all enjoy the black smoke and roar of high-powered engines working on a full pull.
Grandson Logan tried his hand at the county demo derby and had a great time. It was a little sad to see all his hard work building this car just to smash it up. He took third and was able to win a little money to put in his jeans pocket. Now he’s ready to rebuild and go at it again.
The bottle calves are getting louder, so I best get at my daily routine. Enjoy this fall season. I am excited the sunflowers are coming!
As always, watch for all the harvest equipment on the country roads. May God Bless you all, be safe and always find one thing to smile about every day. Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness.