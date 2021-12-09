Dry conditions make seed selection a challenge

Hello again for our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Knoxville and Verdigre, Nebraska. The weather has been beautiful, and I had to check the calendar to make sure it was December.
Our Podany Thanksgiving was a truly blessed few days. We went to the Dobias side over the weekend where we had only half of the kids and grandkids join. We take what we can get with everyone’s busy schedules. All are healthy and these days, and that is a blessing in itself.
It’s been a change in schedule with harvest complete. We were so addicted to the go every day, with chores and getting out to the field. I almost need to make a list of what the plan is so I have direction for my day.
The guys are still running equipment through the shop so it is ready for next season. Our beef feedlot is filling up. We have a daily routine of chores twice a day. Working around the daylight hours is a change.
I do still see several corn crops in the fields. Folks are working night and day to get it to the bins.
With no snow on the ground, it is great for doing chores and not having to clear the area and lane ways. It does also cause some concern for the moisture levels of the earth.
Carl has been studying what seeds will be planted in the spring. With no extra moisture at this time, it is struggle to decide what is going to be planted. Some acres were lost yields this past year with so little rain.
Some very nice deer were harvested during rifle season and now muzzle loader season. I mentioned earlier that we had seen a figure on the game camera. It was identified as a bobcat in person.
We are at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Convention in Kearney, which began Sunday with a gubernatorial forum of the six announced candidates. We had a great panel that comprised their own questions for the candidates in the 90-minute session. The session was live on ag tv and radio . It will be repeated so you can hear again on Nebraska Farm Bureau’s YouTube channel.
Monday’s keynote address was geared to working on being “Stress Free You.” I realize I am so in control of my own stress switch. It gave me some great thoughts, such as working on knowing the difference between what I can control and what I cannot.
We so appreciate our family who is at home tending to the cows and all chores so we can attend our convention. Again, we are truly thankful there is not the added chore of clearing snowfall.
We also will have our Growers Gala, which is a major fundraiser for our Farm Bureau Foundation. It helps connect our agriculture community to the school classroom, the county fairs, FFA and 4-H and several other agricultural awareness programs. Nebraska Farm Bureau’s vision is to achieve a great quality of life and prosperity for Nebraska farm and ranch families.
In the next few weeks, we will be busy like everyone else. Some of our granddaughters will be dancing in between the high school basketball games. There are Christmas parties and programs. Our granddaughter’s high school one act play placed first at districts and will perform at state this week.
I foresee putting on the miles for the old Jeep. Then I suppose I should concentrate on celebrating some granddaughters’ birthdays and preparing for the Christmas holiday.
As we make plans for Christmas, remember why we celebrate the season. Take time to get off social media and truly enjoy your friends and family. May this season being many blessings and love to your home.