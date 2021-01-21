During January downtime, make space for hobbies, self-care

Greetings, everyone, from central Dickinson Country here in Abilene, Kansas! I hope that you are all doing well and staying rooted with all of this wind lately!
The wind has been out of control here lately. As of Jan. 17, we were dealing with sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts of upwards of 40 mph. Last week we had winds sustained at 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. We here in Kansas always joke that it is just a normal day here if the wind is only blowing 20-25 mph.
The wind has been a little bit of a blessing because it is drying out muddy roads and making operating around the farm less muddy and slushy. Here in Central Kansas we recently received around a half an inch of rain and missed out on the snow, however an hour east of where we are there was an inch of snow and more that fell further east.
Operations around the farm have been business as usual. We find ourselves in the doldrums of winter with not much exciting going on. Soon, everyone will be getting their machinery ready for spring planting and meeting with crop insurance agents and conservation offices, but for now, the focus is keeping the animals fed and playing the grain markets.
For me, that has meant that I have to focus on self-care. I am not a creature of habit and I do not do well with set routines. This winter I am learning carpentry skills to keep myself sharp and out of depression. While I am not a creature of habit, I am trying to be a creature of organization so this winter while learning carpentry skills I am trying to organize our space around the farm. This is a skill I have always wanted to learn, and I thought that this winter would be the perfect opportunity to take this challenge on.
While my report this week is not the most rock-and-roll report I can write, I think that there is an extremely important lesson and point to take away. For many of us, self-care is generally not on our radar, or even something we have even indulged in. Good carpentry skills are something that I will be able use for the rest of my life and something that I can pass on to my son. But even more important than that, I have something that I can do that takes my away from the stresses or the doldrums of the world and of life. It gives me something that I can detox and de-stress with so that I do not let the negativity take hold in my life. For many of us, this needs to become a standard practice in our lives.
January is generally very stressful and tough on individuals, and this year will be no different. I implore every single one of you to take some time for yourselves this winter and do something for yourself to get your minds off of the stress and routine of life and give yourself a chance to recharge.
So, from all of us here in Kansas, stay safe, stay warm, and take care of yourselves!