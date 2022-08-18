Dusty, dry but 'right where we are supposed to be'

I haven’t been enrolled in school for more years than I care to admit, but for some reason every year around this time I find myself with the back to school scaries like I had when I was a kid. I worried about meeting my teachers, if I’ll pass math class and just all the things. Luckily, the last couple weeks have been super busy, keeping the worries at bay.
I’m in full Husker Harvest Days, fall sports, and harvest-weaning-advertising-placements mode at the moment, so my days have been spent on the road, on the phone, or behind my computer reserving space and creating campaigns for our advertisers.
I did take a day off so we could pre-condition calves and ultrasound cows. For as dry as it is, the calves really look good, and we were happy with our conception rates this year. We’ve found a couple cases of foot rot, which isn’t totally abnormal. Luckily with running everything through the chute last week, we were able to get on top of it and have a good look at everything before they headed back to their summer camp.
As you know, hay season is somewhat new for me, and I’m growing to love it. We have a few pivots that we’ve put up these last two weeks, and I’ll tell you that running the hay rake is a lot more enjoyable than running the grain cart, I’ve learned. In a grain cart, you really have to pay attention and rely on someone else, the combine operator, to determine your speed. You have to be accurate with the auger, and it seems like there are just so many buttons.
If you can’t tell I am easily distracted. I tried my hand at the grain cart a few years ago, and let’s just say it was in everyone’s best interest for me to step down from that. However, running the hay rake involves one click of a button, and it’s not necessarily a team sport. You can cruise at your own speed, and it’s pretty hard to mess it up. That makes it a perfect after-work activity for me.
Jason’s been keeping pivots running, and I all but gave up on running sprinklers in our yard. I dumped the dead flowers out of my planters, and at this point I’ll be transitioning our house to fall décor. I think everyone is feeling the same right now. I hate to complain too much, but we are pretty dang dry here. Jason and I moved a group of pairs over the weekend, and with every step they took, the dirt and dust just lingered in the air.
A favorite pastime around here is rodeo, and Jason and I made our way over to the Blaine County Fair in Dunning a few weeks ago. It should come as no surprise that this is a new sport for me, but I went and saw my friend Joe at Ranchlands in Ainsworth to purchase the tallest and best shaped straw hat I could find in an effort to at least look like I knew what was happening. I asked a lot of questions that evening, and learned a lot, but I still don’t know how the competitors do that. I have an all new appreciation for these athletes, and I had to make an appointment to see the chiropractor just from watching them.
Speaking of community events, this was my first year attending the Sandhills Open Road Challenge in Arnold, and I am obsessed. You want to talk about learning a lot, I was blown away by this event. First the cars that compete are amazing, and they come from all over. Second, they drive very fast down roads that I consider challenging at 50 mph. I can’t imagine driving over 90 like they do! Each car has a driver and a human navigator that rides along to alert them of upcoming turns, and how close their speed is on target if they need to speed up or slow down. At the end of the challenge, you want to have the closest average speed to your class as possible, so 90 mph for the trip for example. I came home and watched YouTube videos of racing cars for hours, begging Jason to let us get in on the hobby, which he politely declined.
I keep reminding myself that we don’t remember days, we remember moments. I love when certain simple moments just hit you, like an alarm is going off in your head that you’re going to want to remember this, that maybe the universe or God is talking right to you, and they’re closer to you than you might have thought. Some call these moments thin places: a place where the veil between this world and the other is thin, where it seems like the distance between heaven and earth collapses.
I was sitting on the stairs of our porch the other day watching our dogs poke around the burned up yard as dark started to fall. Jason got home and sat down next to me, and I laid my head on his shoulder and we sat in silence staring at our dead, sandbur riddled yard. A lonely little tear made its way on my cheek and if I hadn’t known I would have assumed the tears were starting because of how ugly our yard is, and how ashamed I should be for not trying harder to keep the sprinkler running all day. But it wasn’t a sad tear. It was a happy one, one that reminded me all that really mattered is that we’re here, together. Right where we are supposed to be, together. I love that man, and I love it here.