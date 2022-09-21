Every day an adventure cutting silage, making repairs

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Verdigre. Fall brings on such a busy time. Actually, the farm is always busy. Fall is just a different kind of busy.
There have been a few rains all around us. We actually were blessed and managed to catch a measurable rain. The bit of rain sure made some of the pastures look a bit better. They still have a long way to go.
We have had a rash of flat tire after flat tire on the silage trucks and my Jeep, and it seems like it is always an inside dual on the silage trucks.
We have begun to cut a bit of irrigated for silage piles. That is a slower process. It cuts pretty hard since there is more forage and it’s greener than what we have been cutting. When I follow the cutter opening a field I have to go at the cutter speed. I can't see the lay of the ground and don't see the mud holes. Of course, if someone is going to get stuck in a water hole it is me, and I dislike that! So we chain together and Carl pulls me through. After that I can hold my own managing the wetter spots.
We sure are pushing out an abundance of rabbits. One particular day a smaller baby rabbit came flying out, ran into a corn stalk and did an acrobatic flip. It was a bit stunned but managed to regain itself quickly and kept running for safety. That is when I wish I had a dash cam.
The swallows give a fancy show taking their spot in front of the cutter, swooping and bomb diving to catch the little moths and other insects. Occasionally one will surprise you and hit the windshield of the cutter.
Every day we are at a new place with new adventures. We had a bad breakdown on the bagger. The splines went out of the auger with my truck box in the air, and we were done for the day of cutting in midafternoon.
Carl, Tony and Kyle change hats, and now they are mechanics and I am the go-for. We all know our jobs now – to bring the repair pickups in line to get busy. The air tools are a blessing. They pull the bagger auger apart to get to the spline. Thankfully, Carl gets on the phone to bagger company, and alas they have the part we need on hand. Now for the road trip to get it picked up before their end of end day. I spent the rest of evening getting home. The guys got to field early next morning and got it all back together. Voila, it works! And we are off again cutting and bagging.
Carl took this time to also sharpen the cutter knives. Normally it takes only one person to sharpen knives in the cutter. Lately in the dryer fields it takes two. Carl sharpens knives and I wet the blades and the ground and be on fire watch from the grinder sparks.
With the bagger being down I took the opportunity to go the Gretna High School to watch our senior granddaughter Camryn cheerlead. She was also a candidate of the homecoming royalty.
The feedlot cows sure like it when we cut a couple of loads at home and mix in with their daily ration. They almost dance to the bunk line.
Seems to be a lot of cows and calves on the sale barn reports these last couple of weeks. The price is pretty good, and many have a shortage of feed for winter, so decisions have been made.
I have been hearing an owl in the mornings when I am bottle feeding the calves and letting out my chickens. I sure hope they leave my chickens alone. I shut the top doors so the chickens can escape just in case they get swooped in on. I have noticed a decrease in kittens though, and that makes me sad.
Travis put out the deer game cameras trying to get a look of what we have out on the wooded areas. We’re anxious to see what the camera sees. The excitement of pheasant season has begun as well.
I never thought I had a favorite season. They all have their own beauty. Fall is the time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.
As always, be safe and watch for the larger equipment on the road at weird times of the day. Many of the older farmers like to come and park on the road to watch fields being harvested. Blessings from the house of Dobias to yours. Happy harvest, and keep smiling!