Farm Bureau does much for ag advocacy

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. January has sure proved to be interesting indeed. Seems like we get one project completed and two projects try to slip in its place and get wedged as to which one goes next.
The weather has been interesting, to say the least. It can be 50 degrees then plummet to the teens and back to 40s. We are getting a long drought crack in the yard and several other areas around the place. I have even noticed on the roads that frost seems to be coming out of the ground.
Some days the cows don't seem to care for the ration and then the next day they eat like there is no tomorrow. I even made a special road trip to go pick up some good mineral to keep them healthy and happy.
This uppity and down weather has caused a break in another waterer. I do think the beautiful glacier ice forms are pretty, but Carl doesn't share that sentiment.
Many farm and home shows have been going on around the area. You could attend one every day if you chose to. Our little village was no exception. The Verdigre FFA alumni hosted one this year. It was great to have one, as it has been canceled the last two years due to the COVID. We set up a Nebraska Farm Bureau booth where we encourage our area teachers to sign up for our many school accredited lesson plans to enhance their teaching about Nebraska agriculture.
Our part of the Farm Bureau Federation concentrates on the education of farm and ranch in schools and legislative issues. We are always looking for volunteers to help with our agriculture reading hour. This year the book donated to us by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is "Barn at Night" which we take to elementary classes to read and do an activity. Then the book is donated to the school library.
We also provide educational information for Connecting Chapters. This program through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation equips FFA and high school students with the tools and knowledge to advocate for agriculture and improve agriculture literacy in younger generations.
Annually, Holt County and many other counties in Nebraska give over $2,000 in scholarships per county per year to high school seniors. Please check with your FFA or guidance counselor.
We are raffling off a Daniel Boone pellet grill to help with scholarships. If you choose to help out and buy a raffle ticket, let me know. We are looking to expand our scholarships to 4-H and FFA students.
Once students head to college there is even a Farm Bureau Collegiate program. This organization is dedicated to serving as "the voice of agriculture on campus" through a wide variety of education, service and advocacy efforts. CFB offers opportunities for students in leadership and citizenship engagement, career development, service learning and professional networking.
Jan. 28-39 will be a Young Farmers and Ranchers convention in Kearney. Your membership dues are always put to good use for agriculture education. You can even be a member and not have the insurance to advocate for agriculture education. All are welcome. Any questions, please ask.
The Nebraska legislative senate is back in session. Our biggest issues seem to be education and taxes. There is a lot of discussion on the proposed EPIC tax and trying to encourage senators to at least put it on the ballot for voters to decide.
This is a big year for Nebraska, as we will be voting for a new governor. Farm Bureau usually selects a friend of agriculture in many of the political races. I encourage everyone to do some research into the candidates to make an informed choice.
When you have questions and concerns, reach out to your senator or any senator for answers. That is why we elected them. I reach out a lot for internet and broadband issues, and I encourage you to do the same. We struggle daily with decent cell service and technical connections.
We have been enjoying the steaks and other meat cuts from our freezer. Carl is a great feeder, and our steaks, in my opinion, melt in your mouth. I do have to watch which veggies I serve to complete the meal, as little 3 year old Bo won't eat corn. It is not that he does not like corn, it is because the cows need the corn. I guess he was paying attention when we harvested this year.
There have been a few coyote calling contests around the area. They are much harder to track when there is no snow. We need to get some of these coyotes thinned down, as calving season is quickly approaching.
We have a few hunters still hunting pheasants at Swanson Hunting Acres. The dogs are happy they don't have to plow through snow drifts, but it is awfully dusty for them sometimes to get the pheasants sniffed out to make them fly.
I clean the pheasants for them after their hunts, and it was unusual that I found a wasp in the feathers under a wing and was stung in the finger. Oh well, I continued cleaning pheasants with a fat hand.
It is bull season, and production sales are on the rise. I have been helping by working on the Springlake Angus bull sale catalog. We do not register our herd, so I am learning and do appreciate all that goes into work that goes into making sure the livestock has the correct lineage.
Did I mention I love the wood heat? I have been trying to purge my sewing room and beyond and getting rid of some unnecessary items, and gaining heat in the process. It is a win-win. The only kicker is to make sure you want it burned because there are no second chances once it is inside the fire door.
The Christmas tree has been modified to a snowman tree. Gotta love January. Maybe we will get a little snow for sledding, is the grandkids’ wish.
"Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness.” – letter from Thomas Jefferson to George Washington, 1787
God’s continued Blessing to you all in 2022 from the Dobias Farm.