Farm shop tasks keep workers busy while winds blow outside

Hello everyone from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. I think I just flipped the calendar over to April, and it is now mid-month. The wind is probably to blame for all the fast-moving pages.
The wind seems to be trying to blow in a bit of moisture, but it’s too fast and it blows by. We have managed to capture about a quarter inch, by way of ice, snow and rain. What a deal.
Yes, it is April snow showers. Our dog, Nikki, was horrified to hear thunder snow and chose a place on the kitchen rug right beside me.
I was pleasantly surprised to see a rain cloud come over and actually slow down and give a small shower. The puddle in the yard is real and not a mirage.
I am finding buckets and trash in all the weirdest places. I really dislike grocery bags in the trees, and I can't get them down. Alas, I do have my trusty double triggered 12 gauge. Then I think, “Do I want to use up shells for this?” Of course, I do. And, well, I do need the practice.
If anyone in South Dakota finds my stuff that the wind blew there, I can send you may address.
I still have been strolling through the garden seeds books checking out all the new wonders. I know it is too late to be planting seeds, but I am always preparing for what I would like to produce in the garden for the season. I will pretty much stick to the all the old faithfuls in vegetables. Maybe that is why I spend more time in the flower section. I have very good intentions of having a nice garden with little to few weeds. Maybe I need flowers with more ground cover, so back to the flower section.
I see many a tractor and disc in the fields turning dirt, and the wind is unkindly blowing away that top soil. We are not turning any soil right now, as our wheat and rye is coming up nicely with the new moisture. The deer find it quite tasty as well. We pray it will produce enough to make a nice windrow.
We had had a bit of fog in the beginning of April. If the old wives tales turns true, we should have some rain to enjoy on July 4, or it will change one’s plans for celebrations.
The snowy rain this past week delayed working the last of the calves, but rain is always welcome and there will be another day to work those few.
Another saying from my dad, Bud Young: “A baby calf and a nice rain is always welcome.”
I stopped by the general store to pick up oil and parts and they have new baby chicks. Who can resist a new baby chick? Obviously, I can't. I had to bring home little ones that say they will be very colorful and lay eggs. Score! Now Carl said no chicks in the shed until I fix the door.
They are doing quite nicely in the cat carrier on the porch. It was too cold in the brooder house anyway. Needless to say, Carl was not very impressed with my choice. He says chickens can be in the house as long as they are in the frying pan. Oops. I must have misinterpreted.
Speaking of new little ones, our 20th grandchild, Miss Riley, arrived on April 1 – no fooling. I am thinking this one could be a prankster.
We enjoyed a pleasant Palm Sunday, the beginning of Easter week. Our granddaughter, Colbie, confirmed her faith at Zion Lutheran Church, and we had a nice gathering to follow with most of the family in attendance. Travis made an excellent prime rib (good beef, good food). His talents never cease to amaze.
Since the wind wears one out, the guys are in the shop tending to the service and maintenance of the equipment. The faithful skid loader needed a starter. Since that old piece is involved in a majority of the chores, we’ve got to keep it running. Grandson Bo was in charge of cleaning the gravel in front of the shop. I don't know who gave him the job or why, but it sure kept him busy. Now the gravel is smooth.
Driving down the road, I scared up a pod of meadowlark that are just migrating back from the South. Our Nebraska state bird is more well-traveled than I am. I don't think I have ever seen a pod before, and it’s quite beautiful to see all those yellow breasts in one bunch, flying upward.
I will just have to etch that in my memory as I did not stop in time to snap a photo. Normally you see only one or two together, gathering leftover seeds from fall harvest. I do hear them hiding in the trees, singing their flute-like sound. Now I’m just waiting patiently for our little yellow finches.
I’ll leave you with a quote from Thomas Jefferson: "Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness".
Be safe and enjoy spring. Sending God's blessing from the house of Dobias.