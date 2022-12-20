Farmers, livestock prepare for bitter cold

“Ahoj” again from my very favorite place, Brichacek Farms. We have had some wet, muggy days and the weatherman said some brittle cold weather is coming our way. The kind of cold we are expecting is just so tough on everyone.
Dad and I spent a day preparing for this dreaded weather by moving around some cattle and horses. The horses now have access to a bigger barn except they are going to have to share it with some pairs once and a while. They are the hardy kind of horses that would rather stand outside in the world’s worst blizzard than be shut in a barn. With extra room in this barn, they seem to be comfortable enough to step in and step out as they please. And when I say “step in,” I mean step in just to poke their noses in my face while I prepare their grain every morning. Those two horses sure have my heart.
The only issue here is no access to an automatic waterer. When I was living in Colorado two winters ago, temperatures dropped to almost -20 for a few nights in a row. I still remember coaching Dad through a phone call with terrible reception on how to properly put blankets on the horses. I sure wish I could have seen the outcome of that process. He then bought them the biggest heated water bucket he could find so they would be sure to get some water. This water bucket is plugged in and ready to work hard this week as well. It needs to be filled a few times a day, but at least it keeps the water from becoming a colossal piece of ice.
Two weeks ago, the cattle were ecstatic to get a change of forage other than cornstalks. We have been feeding them a bit of alfalfa as well but still gave them access to cornstalk forage during the day. The boys put up electric fence around our old alfalfa field and we turned them out on that. They were almost as content as they are when we moved them onto pasture for the first time in the spring.
This was the last year growing and cutting hay in that alfalfa field. We have a new field just to the east of that one that should be entering a prosperous season this summer, given we get the rain we all hope and pray for.
This old alfalfa field has been one of my favorite places to be on the farm. If you couldn’t find me, this is where I would be with my horses. There wasn’t a day that went by in the spring, summer and fall that my horses and I didn’t lope around in that field. I think there will always be a rutted, circular track in the north east corner of that field from loping endless circles on my mare.
It’s difficult to even find the words to describe how many sweet, rewarding moments have been shared in this field with those dear horses. So many moments of frustration, progress, learning- feelings of hopefulness, feelings of giving up, quiet nights watching the sun fall and the stars glimmer, listening to only the sound of the crickets, and those steamy afternoons following the freshly cut rows. They’re all the moments that made me feel like the luckiest girl alive.
So many wet saddle pads came from that field and taught me more lessons than what I was attempting to teach my horses. We have had some of the best rides out there, and it is truly bittersweet to know that it will be corn or soybeans next summer. Dad keeps reminding me that I will have the new alfalfa field to the east to ride in but it will always be a spot we will remember and hold close for so many reasons.
This cold weather may be slowing us down, but the cattle seem to be handling it comfortably thus far. Recently, Dad went into town to pick up another needed livestock panel. Ironically, he picked the most appropriate afternoon to get another one. Our bull was pretty intrigued by some heifers on the other side of the fence. Of course, they were the heifers that we do not want to get bred yet.
Dad came home with the new panel and might as well went right back into town to pick up another one. This bull twisted up that panel like it was a piece of barbed wire. While doing that, he snapped the brand new post that was planted in the ground.
I was with the horses and Dad was unloading the new panel when he decided that he wanted those heifers rather than the cows he is with. So Dad and I spent our Friday night making the barrier between him and those unbred heifers (thankfully) a little more powerful and a little more electric.
I hope you all stay warm, the pipes and the waterers stay thawed, and you get to enjoy all of the holiday traditions that bring you joy. It is hard to believe Christmas is already here. Wishing you all the happiest holiday yet. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”