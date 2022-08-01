Farmers, livestock welcome break from the heat

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps. We have a brief pause in the heat which has been very welcomed by us and our livestock.
The heat and wind have taken a toll on our little creek that used to run through our place. It has officially dried up like it did in 2012. The garden hose has gotten longer. I now am filling water tanks for livestock who depended on the creek for a drink.
I thought I had horses break out of the fence only to see it was a doe and her fawn coming up closer to get a drink from the stock tank. There was a buck in felt not too far behind her. (See, I don't talk all the time. I do have some quiet moments, and the deer did not seem to be concerned of me standing there running water in the next pasture.)
The crops that are not irrigated are suffering badly. We unfortunately missed several rains. On the crops that are irrigated, the pivot never seems to stop. They just keep circling the fields, but they might stop for an occasional flat tire.
We did get a wonderful rain a few days ago. It came so nicely. I was doing chores and got caught outside in it, and you know, it felt great to get wet. Nikki the dog and I took shelter in the chicken feed shed while it was raining. I took pictures of the rain sliding off the barn and garage roofs. The sunflowers seemed to dance getting moisture from above.
We thought it was done so we left and went to the barn, but we got wet again. By then the dog and cats were standing in the barn door watching it rain. What a beautiful rainbow to follow!
The cows have appreciated the shade trees and cooler days. I was amused when I saw a couple neighboring cattle had escaped the fence and were out on the road grazing. They had found a shade tree to stand under, waiting for the heat of the day to pass. Not all the trees in the ditch are a nuisance.
As the sun goes down the calves begin their happy dance around the pasture.
Carl decided to chop and bag the prairie grass fields. They seemed to have stopped growing in this drought, so we will harvest what we get.
It takes lots of fuel to do field work. We are great friends with the fuel delivery guy; I think he is here about as often as the mail carrier.
Carl said the snapping turtles are picking up shells and heading north searching for more water.
I’m watering the garden pretty heavily and dusting the beetles that are trying to camp out on the vines. I thought they were eating all my blossoms, but I have been told by our friend that grows tomatoes commercially that plants can also abort blossoms when stressed.
I am trying to make 15 tomato plants survive and they have 500, so guess I should watch how much or how loud I fuss. I got enough tomatoes to make some bacon-tomato sandwiches and ate few right in the garden. Delish. I’m hoping to get tomatoes enough to can.
As always, the zucchini is doing well, and everyone is trying every new recipe to use them up. Note to self: lock car door while in town unless you want a front seat full of zucchini.
The corn is tasseling but not producing any quality ears. The crop adjusters are beginning to show up and decisions are being made about whether to or not cut for silage. The next thing a person needs to be mindful of is the nitrate levels in under-matured and droughted-out corn. As always, farmers and ranchers make the best of what we are dealt.
Funny thing: when you work a place, you become a part of it. You feel for the land and everything that happens to it, whether things grow or die on it. When it rains or dries up it feels like it is happening to you.
Flipping over the calendar, it is still county fair time. I’m thinking about yummy barbecues and watermelon. All projects are wrapping up and the kids are getting ready to show off (in a good way) what they have done. I always enjoy the look of pride and accomplishment on their faces as they show their stuff. The fair buildings are chock full of school art pieces and awesome creations made by young people.
As always, be safe and watch for equipment on the roads and the occasional critter looking for more lush grass in the ditch. Be thankful for what we do have. May God continue to bless you all.