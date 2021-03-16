Farmers work to make calves comfortable in wet conditions after storm

Right this very minute down on the farm we are adapting and improvising.
This last Sunday as we have heifers coming up on their due dates. We have already had about a quarter of them calve.
We received at least 2 inches of rain, could be more, but one of my cows decided the rain gauge I had up was the perfect place to scratch an itch. There’s a lovely sloped area of bottom ground that is next to the house where we have good visual field of any heifers that are interested in beginning the process of bringing their calf into the world. It is under water. I don’t just mean soggy, I mean flowing water. We have the beginnings of Lake Peterson.
My granddaughter’s comment on the way to confirmation class was, “What is going to happen if one of the heifers decides this is the morning to have her calf?” I told her, “Never fear. Grandpa is already trying to decide where we can go to get them some drier land.” I would say dry but that just isn’t possible.
While we were at church, he was home alone (that seems to happen often) trying to create a safe place for our heifers. We have a decent sized area between our garage and the barns, so in pouring rain (because what would be the fun in doing this when it is dry and sunny?) he was creating a new lot with panels, moving vehicles out of the way and getting corn stalks out in the driveway so the girls could have someplace to lay down behind the protection of the shop.
This is what farmers do every day. There is always something that causes the necessity of creating a new plan. Farmers take pride and a great deal of responsibility in caring for the livestock and land that are in our care. We work daily to make sure the environment that our cows are raising their calves in is the best that we can create: plenty of water, nutritious feed, lots of room and if possible, a dry place to lay down.
Not having cattle on our place is something I just can’t imagine. I absolutely love watching calves come into this world, and we take it very seriously. We cry together when one of them doesn’t make it, we laugh together when we watch them frolic in the lot and we have pride in them as we are deciding which heifer will stay a part of our herd.
His efforts that morning paid off. We had two new calves join on farm that rainy Sunday afternoon. Both cows and calves are doing well and we will move them to another barn and lot so they can stay warm and drier.
Living the life I love.
Basis in Lincoln for corn is at -.22 and soybeans is at -.20. Basis in Waverly for corn is at -.32 with soybeans at -.33.