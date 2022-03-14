Farmhouse repairs become adventure for cat, owner

Spring break from school began with a welcome few inches of snow and some of the coldest weather we’ve had this season. While forecasts for six to eight inches didn’t quite ring true for our region, we are nonetheless grateful for any bit of moisture we get.
Although we got about half of what had been predicted, greater snowfall amounts were recorded farther west, and that fact was borne out by the volume and speed of water flowing through the Little Blue River near Pauline recently.
Even as preparations were being made for a winter storm, the men at Post Farms were chomping at the bit to get into the fields for spring planting.
This past week has found me grappling with a stripped-out hydrant and a furnace that has twice gone out. My biggest concern with regard to the furnace being out was the potential for frozen water pipes, as temperatures were expected to dip below zero.
We do have a heat lamp underneath the house, but, after accidentally leaving it on for several days, I noticed that the bulb looked to be partially burned out. Thus, I was determined to get under the house and change the bulb. Located in a crawl space beneath the bathroom, the heat lamp is not exactly easy to reach. In all of my nearly 60 years at the farm, I’d never been in the crawl space until this past week.
My dad had always said that he could barely get in there, and after my foray into the belly of the house, I don’t understand how he got in at all! I had to scrunch my legs up into a little ell and then go sideways through the opening. Even at that, it was hard to reach the lamp.
One rough service bulb was broken. When I went to unscrew it, it broke off at the base of the socket. There are outlets for two other bulbs, one of which was still working. I screwed in another regular-sized bulb and am hoping that will do the trick until I muster the will to try again.
Of course, my gray tomcat had to be the first one down the crawl space. He disappeared for a time and wasn’t ready to come out when I was, despite my summons. I managed to get out and replace the crawl space cover, sure that I’d hear Whiskas from inside the house if I forgot about him. Luckily, I didn’t forget, and when I opened the cover later, he was ready to come out. Reverse psychology always seems the best strategy for dealing with farm cats.
Several years ago, my dad had a little white cat that kept close tabs on him. After she went missing for about two and a half days, it occurred to him that he’d been down the crawl space, and sure enough, there she was, reasonably content.
Once the gray tom and I had both emerged from the crawl space, I could turn my attention to getting the furnace fixed. I left messages with two area repairmen, as neither answered their phones. My thought was that whoever could come the sooner would get the job.
Since I was working all day, I also contacted a fellow church member – a retired carpenter who is familiar with my farm – and asked him to meet the repairman at my house and show him to the furnace. As it turned out, the carpenter happened to be working with one of the furnace guys that morning on another project, and was able to apprise him of the situation. Between the two of them, they got the furnace fixed, although I didn’t know any of this until late in the day. Needless to say, I’m thankful for heat, and for the way folks help each other out in a rural community.
My other dilemma has been a hydrant with a stripped-out shut-off mechanism. Getting it to turn off is tricky, and one day I came home to find the water running. It had gone long enough that a couple of major puddles had formed in the barnyard.
I was distressed until I noticed a beautiful red cardinal and a number of sparrows enjoying their bird baths in the puddles. That brought a smile. Since then, I’ve been able to keep the hydrant off by prayer and a pipe wrench hung over the spigot to weigh it down.
Fortunately, a plumber neighbor agreed to come out and take a look. The main challenge, he said, will be finding the necessary part, as the hydrant is probably 80 to 100 years old. I love the charm of the antique faucet, but may have to settle for a regular “up-and-down” handle in the end.
Located next to the shed that my grandmother once utilized as her wash house, the hydrant is currently used not only to water plants, trees and animals, but also to clean dirty dishes. Our 1949-era house plumbing doesn’t have the capacity for grease, hair or crumbs to be rinsed down the kitchen sink. So, in order to keep the drains running clear, I frequently pre-rinse dishes at the outdoor hydrant in warm weather.
I’ll be happy to have the hydrant fixed, but above all else, I’m grateful for the kindness of a neighbor who’s willing to lend his time and expertise to help. And so, I’ll close by wishing you working waterworks, a functioning furnace, and a joyous start to spring.