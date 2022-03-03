Feeling relief, reward after sale day

Exhale. Finally, I’m catching my breath after what feels like the craziest couple weeks.
Our bull sale was on Thursday, Feb. 24, and all I can say is thank you. Thank you to those that supported us, or followed our journey this far, and especially to those that helped on the day of and came out or watched online.
The weather that week gave me a bit of a fright, especially the morning of. It was snowy and cold, but the heaters in the shop worked great. As the barn filled up with more people, I forgot what the weather was even doing outside.
I’ve said it before, but hosting a bull sale is a lot like planning a wedding. Weeks and months go into the planning of each individual detail, and it takes an army to pull off the one-day event. The biggest reward at the end of the planning is the day it all comes together and you’re surrounded by all these people – some that you know and some you don’t – knowing they’re all there for you, your families, and in a way for your dreams. That feeling of joy and support is overwhelming to me, and I feel so blessed that we get to feel it every year with having a sale.
Thursday, I just felt this sigh of relief – that with everything we went through this year, it was all worth it. I think back to some of the really hard days, where I would stare out the window of our kitchen in tears wondering if I was all alone out here and if it was all worth it. Thursday proved to me that I was never alone, and it was all worth it.
Much like a wedding, the work doesn’t end the night of the sale. Jason was on the road over the weekend with our first bull delivery, and I stayed back to get the backend of the sale billed out, paid and wrapped up.
We’ve had several calves during the last week and over the weekend. With the nice weather that’s forecasted here, we feel so grateful for such a great year in that department. We are about done. We will deliver the rest of the bulls in the weeks to come, and start making arrangements for breeding season that will be here before we know it.
I seem to gravitate toward wanting to tell you more about how I see the Sandhills as a brand new set of eyes – just in case you haven’t had the chance to visit yet. It’s honestly windy here a good majority of the time, and when the wind blows the sand does too. The landscape seems to be ever changing so slightly with every gust. When it gets to blowing so much, the sand in some places gets this hard, crust-like layer on the top and it feels like concrete almost.
After this year, it reminded me of how much the wind blows just in our life sometimes. One day, suddenly, it seems like we’re a little bit tougher than we were before, ready for the next wind. If the wind is blowing where you’re at right now, hold on, the next layer is coming.