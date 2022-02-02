Finding home on the ranch

It’s crazy for me to think we are nearing the one-year mark of our decision to move from Davenport to the ranch in Brewster, Nebraska.
Things are moving along quite nicely, and we’ll be crossing the halfway mark on this year’s calf crop soon. So far, the calves have stayed healthy, and we haven’t encountered a ton of surprises.
Bull sale preparation is still in full swing. The weather has held up – so well that morale is maintaining for the most part. Our catalog for the sale was completed and sent to print by our graphic designer, Hannah Shroyer. We’ll do bull sale videos this week, and there’s plenty of fun still to be had in the sale barn prep department. We’re patiently waiting on our sale ring set up to be completed, and with the sale being Feb. 24 this year, we’ll need each day up until then to get ready.
It seems like things have settled in, and when I think about progress around here, I can’t help but think about the progress I’ve made personally this year. When we first decided to move, I couldn’t help but wonder – and at times worry – what kind of opportunities would be available for me here.
Both of my granddads were farmers and cattlemen, and from a young age the importance of taking care of the land was instilled in both my brother Holden and me. My brother always did, and still does, value the life we grew up in, and from a young age he knew he wanted it too. I’ve always admired his dedication, courage and his loyalty toward agriculture. He knew farming was his destiny.
Me on the other hand, I had no clue what mine was. When I was younger, I saw the long days my parents endured and the sacrifices they made. I couldn’t understand how they always stayed so optimistic, and how they never once faltered from their dream. I respected the life, but at times it didn’t feel like it would ever be right for me.
I left Nebraska in a cloud of dust after high school with big city dreams in the fashion industry. Slowly, but surely, a life in agriculture was creeping back in on me, and I realized that I might have to eat my words about “never coming back” and “never marrying a farmer.”
I’ve been back for almost 10 years now, but moving to Brewster was a big wake up call. When we moved, I was thrust into a life I didn’t recognize in a place I didn’t know. At times, I felt like all I knew I had for sure was the sand right under my feet.
In this transition, my goals and dreams changed. I feel like the legacy Jason and I leave doesn’t have to be anything more than loving and caring for the land and the animals we get to take care of with everything we’ve got.
It’s a big responsibility given to those who know they can never get anything more out of it than the lessons we learn from it. I never felt ready for a life in agriculture, but I’ve learned that God doesn’t call the qualified, but he qualifies the called.
Every day the Sandhills seem to be teaching me a little more about myself and healing me in a way. After years of running, wondering what my purpose was and how I would ever leave my mark on the world, I think I slowed down enough to realize it’s been right in front of me all along. Shockingly, it’s also the same purpose that was bestowed upon my grandparents, parents and brother.
There’s always been a sense of relief for me when I see the sunset and sunrise, but lately I’ve been fascinated by the stars. I’m overcome by the wonder of a wide open, uninterrupted sky, knowing my grandparents worked under and prayed under the same sky with the same stars. I’m sure they had the same uncertainty in their voice from time to time that I do, but what an opportunity that has been laid out in front of me, to share the same dream they did – of loving and leaving the land a little better than we found it.