Freeze branding: The importance of identification

Right, this very minute down on the farm we are freeze branding.
It is the time of year when the new spring line of fashion comes out for our cows. The replacement heifers received their new ear tags and freeze brand.
On our farm we color code our cows. Each year’s replacement heifers get a different colored ear tag. There are enough different colors now that it looks like a rainbow in our herd.
Each tag number starts with the year they were born so if they were born in 2019 their number starts with a 9 and the rest of their number is from their dam (mom). For example, my grandson’s calf Domino received a red tag (signifying born in 2020) with a tag number of 0890. 0 comes from being born in 2020 while the 890 is her mom’s tag number). When the calves are born, we give them the same color and number that their mom has so if we need to sort them for any reason throughout the season it is easy to match them up.
For our farm it is really important to be able to keep track of who belongs to who. We keep back replacement heifers from our own herd. We need to know the family line we have so if we decide to keep back a replacement bull, we aren’t getting too close of family heritages.
Last year we decided to try our hand at freeze branding our heifers, and it worked very well. We still put in ear tags but instead of branding the heifers with the whole number we just gave them the ending number of the year they were born and then the base number of the mom. So for 0890, her freeze brand is 0 9 0.
We were able to do the 2019 and 2018 cows last year and added the 2020 so far this year. We hope to go ahead and add the 2017 cows this year yet.
Ear tags are great but we seem to have cows that either get them caught in feed bunks, wagons or stuck in tree branches, so we thought we would try another line of defense. We really like the freeze branding because it changes just the pigment in the hair and doesn’t harm the hide. I know that we will probably have to refreeze brand the cows in about five years but we are OK with that.
Identifying our animals is not only important for health records and family heritage but on occasion (and not as rare occasion as we would like) we have had cows decide to go meet the neighbors or bring friends home for supper without letting their parents know. Cows. Gotta love them.
Living the life, I love.
This week’s basis for corn in Lincoln is at -20 and Waverly is at -34. Soybeans in Lincoln are at -25 and Waverly is at -50.