“Ahoj” to all! Today feels like a spring teaser as the sun is warm and bright and the temperature is almost 50 degrees! It is such an uplifting break from the gray, cold days that we have been given for so long.
I am trying hard not to get my hopes up that the cold days are in our rear-view mirror. We all know Nebraska this time of year, and she just isn’t that kind. But for now, we soak this taste of spring in and count down the days until we can enjoy it every day!
It seems as though we shifted mighty quickly to trekking through snow and now through deep mud. When we begin chores in the evening, the mud in the cattle yards pulls you in, and you better be sure to have mud boots on. But as soon as the sun falls, the ground hardens up so quickly that I find myself wanting to kick those mud boots off.
This sure makes for some uneven, rough ground during the night. When I go outside after supper to check on the horses, it’s obvious they are pretty careful of where they place each step.
My farrier came out last weekend to tend to their feet. Everyone is looking and feeling great. I am a firm believer that access to a large amount of turnout space will alleviate so many health issues, especially hoof and gut health.
We discussed the possibility of placing front shoes on my mare in the spring. Her stride can become quite short on rough ground and I just want her to always be as comfortable as possible. That little mare has given me so much. The decision was to keep her barefoot since she doesn’t get put on the barrel pattern as much anymore and to simply just avoid rough ground when on her.
I believe many horses are better off barefoot anyway. But it is crazy how different each and every horse is. My bay gelding on the other hand could walk through nails and not take a lame step. Black hooves are just tougher than white, which is what he has.
I can tell their winter coats are dulling up and preparing to drop. A number of horses at work are already dropping a significant amount of hair, but they sit under artificial light for a large portion of the day. I keep telling them to hang on to that hair! We still have some winter to get through!
We’ve only had a few new calves drop in the last few weeks. A large portion calved in the late fall. That has its pros and cons for us. Many cows were able to calve on dry cornstalks instead of muddy yards, which made everyone satisfied. But we are a bit nervous how the pastures are going to weather this summer with many more grown mouths grazing it.
The pastures here and everywhere took a beating last summer. In order for these calves to get put on pasture and not directly in with the feeders, is if we are blessed with some gracious rain this spring and throughout the summer months.
One of the cows that most recently calved, is one that I raised as a bucket calf. She may be tame, but words cannot describe how terrible of a cow she is. I’m positive that the words “she has got to go” leave our mouths every day.
My big weakness is selling the ones that I tamed and raised, and I can’t help it. When she was a calf, her cow just about killed her and refused to take her. So, she became my bucket calf and we sold her mom before she could get bred back. This cow obviously inherited some of her mom’s horrendous motherly traits. It takes a few weeks before she will voluntarily stand for her calf to nurse. She also will push open any barn door and gate that is not double chained and cause a destructive scene. It’s ridiculous and frustrating.
I know we could alleviate this issue quickly, but she does seem to improve a bit each calving season. She also gets bred easily each year and drops some nice calves with ease. But again, I truly struggle with selling the ones that I have raised, even when they are causing such annoying issues. My way of working within the cattle industry obviously has much improving to do.
Last weekend, Dad was shuffling through some papers in his work desk when he discovered a very special newspaper clipping that had been tucked away for many years. The clipping displayed an image of our farm in the 1960s. A few pieces have changed and a few have remained the same, but all the pieces have played a role in where we are today.
How can one picture make one feel so humbled to have been a small part of such a personal yet significant piece of history? As I stood there staring at this picture of our home sweet home, I came upon an even further realization of just how special this place is and the faithful values that were engrained in so many I love here.
This picture of a farm place tucked away on the side of the road may look like just another ordinary farm in Nebraska to many. But to the ones who learned how to love, work, cry, laugh, succeed, and fail there, to them it’s not just another farm. It’s a place that is held in an even more significant spot than the cover of a newspaper or the side of a road. It’s held within their hearts forever. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!”