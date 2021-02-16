Gearing up for FFA week, state convention

This cold snap has really made us all wonder why we live in Nebraska. The snow piling up on the ground definitely is not helping the situation. My school, Boyd County High School in Spencer, started the week out with a late start on Jan. 8 due to weather. My school has also decided that we will have a late start Jan. 15 and 16 due to the temperatures.
On Jan. 10, I along with a couple others traveled to Stuart to interview our State Degrees in FFA. Our proficiencies were also judged that day. Both of these awards are focused on my Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). My SAE is working at the grocery store. I have to keep up with my records such as the hours I work and my finances. For my State Degree, I had to have my records updated along with journal entries. For my proficiency, I had to have my records updated along with performance reviews and experience/knowledge questions. I am going to be awarded my State Degree and my proficiency is going to move on to state. Since it has already been decided the state convention will be virtual, we are not entirely sure how it’s going to work. We are still continuing to practice for CDEs (Career Development Event) before and after school.
Our FFA advisor, along with help from the officer team, has many things planned for FFA Week, Feb. 20-27. On Monday, we will serve the community breakfast as well as ask members to wear their chapter T-shirts. Tuesday is Ranchy Redneck day, and we will host an ag Olympics for students. Wednesday is official dress with a scavenger hunt. Officers will also be going to the elementary schools to help inform the students about agriculture and FFA. Thursday is throwback day. Members will be encouraged to wear chapter tee shirts from the past. A speaker from UNL will also speak to students in agriculture education classes. Friday is Freedom Friday, students will be encouraged to wear anything red, white and blue. On Friday, we will also have a dirtiest vehicle contest.
Around here we have gotten about 5 inches of snow along with very frigid temperatures. Checking waterers and feeding cows has become a daily event now. So far we have been very fortunate that none of our waterers have frozen.
We haven’t had any calves yet, however I think we will have some calves on the ground by the time I write my next article. Hopefully the weather will be nicer then compared to now. There has also been talk about bringing the heifers home off of stalks, so that will be happening within the next two weeks. As soon as it warms up, Dad says there will be a lot of scraping and cleaning to do. Moving bunks and cleaning pens will become a priority.
Have a good week everyone. Stay safe and warm!