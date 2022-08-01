Gentle showers an answered prayer in southern Nebraska

Summer remains much the same for Post Farms as we continue to stay busy tending cattle and keeping up with both pivot and gravity irrigation. The dryland crops show some signs of stress, but were helped along by a bit of rain – nice gentle showers – last week; definitely an answered prayer.
Last week also marked the wrap-up of the Webster County Fair, a tradition for the Bladen community since 1906. Typically, the event kicks off with a community potluck and worship service, followed by Christian entertainment. Always, there are new friends to be made and old camaraderies to be renewed. The fairgrounds are small enough that one can make the rounds in about an hour. When my dad was still living and mobile enough to go, I could literally drive him to each and every exhibit we wanted to see, and even drive him right up to the picnic tables for lunch.
At the Webster County Fair, beef showmanship rules the day. It’s really quite something to walk the barns and view the amazing specimens that await their time in the show ring. I’m always awed by how much at ease some of the very young 4-Hers are with these huge animals. It’s heart-warming to see entire families involved – three generations in some cases. While taking it all in, I had the chance to chat it up with a friend from my Pauline childhood who’s now a grandmother of two teen-aged showmen. Along with other awards, her grandsons took the grand championship with their cow-calf pair.
While cattle are king at the fair, there’s always a nice representation of hogs, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits; as well as canine agility contests and feline showings. I love taking in the static exhibits as well. The 4-Hers’ creativity can’t be beat, and regardless of whether an entry merits a participation ribbon or champion rosette, one can’t help being moved by the heart and soul the kids put into their projects.
People are also reading…
If all of that weren’t enough, the Bladen Methodist Church runs a food stand with iced tea and homemade pie that just can’t be beat. No visit to the Webster County fair is complete without a generous slice of pie and ice cream!
Each day, the festivities are topped off with an evening barbecue and rodeo. This year featured a special recognition ceremony for two young men of the community – members of the same extended family – who had just returned home from overseas military service. Our community looks forward to further honoring Jerome Zimmerman and Phil Runyan with a parade and reception this coming week.
Back home at the farm, I put my dog, Waylon, through a bit of agility training with a trip to the irrigation well. He had a blast splashing through the water as he ran up and down the soybean rows. That dog loves to run!
Evenings, as I sit outside watching the sunset and counting my blessings, there is always a great side-show going on, what with the unfolding arch-rivalry between Waylon and my littlest cat.
My year-old kitten, Lily, came into my life when she was approximately four weeks old and weighed just one pound. I was driving down a busy Norfolk street during rush hour last summer when she jumped out of a moving vehicle ahead of me! As you might imagine, a tiny kitten that would undertake such a daring feat grew up to have a good bit of moxie. While Waylon would love to chase her to the far ends of the farm yard, he has to be content running large circles around her at a very high rate of speed, because she definitely stands her ground!
Unfortunately, my other cats aren’t so brave, and feeding time currently consists of me tying up Waylon and delivering food and water to the hoods of two junk vehicles. There’s always a use for junk. As for me, I’m enjoying a lot of fresh vegetables, with friends and neighbors generously sharing the bounty of their gardens. In the words of the Psalmist, “My cup runneth over!"