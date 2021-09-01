'Good fences make good neighbors' during weaning

The past two weeks have been filled with change. The first major change is going back to school, although it may not sound like going back to school affects the farm. In our operation, all of us kids work on the family farm, too, so going back to school leaves my dad at home to keep up with all the work. Fortunately, most of the hay is done for the season so we aren't having to use as much equipment, but don't let that fool you, there are still plenty of things to keep my parents busy on the farm while we go to school.
Besides going back to school, we've kept busy checking cattle. Since we just weaned, we like to check on all our cattle more often to make sure they didn't run through the fence or manage to get out while trying to find their calves. It's very important to make sure that our fences are in good working order. We always say, "Good fences make good neighbors" and even more so during weaning.
Since we will have livestock in the lots through the winter we chop silage to feed. That kept us plenty busy this week as well. It's not as simple as jumping in the tractor and getting to work. We try to always service our equipment before doing anything and especially with our chopper since we haven't used it since last year when we chopped silage. We spent half the week servicing out equipment and figuring out what would work best to dump into. To explain, we chop silage into a dump wagon so when it's full it will dump it into a truck. The problem we had was figuring out if our straight trucks were too tall to dump into.
If getting everything in order to chop silage wasn't enough, we have been chasing water. It has been very dry up here. Fortunately, Sunday we accumulated 1.3 inches of rain, but with that being the only precipitation we've had in the past six weeks it soaks up quickly. We are grateful for a storm-free rain. To give you perspective on how dry it is, in the past 25 days one of our pivots has run for 400 hours. Nevertheless, we very thankful for the ability to work.