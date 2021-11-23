Grateful to wrap up harvest before Thanksgiving

Right this very minute down on the farm we are done with harvest 2021. Woohoo!
We ended up with 203 lunch boxes packed and 39 lunches provided from Paula and Lois. Not only did we need to fuel our drivers but we have to fuel the machinery they drive. 2,024.7 gallons of highway diesel was used to keep the semis pulling grain away from the fields and taking it to town. 6,411.3 gallons of dyed diesel was used to keep the combines and the tractors running the grain carts to get the grain onto the semis to get them to town. I’m not sure how many gallons of fuel I ran through my truck but I made a lot of trips to Wahoo, Eagle and Palmyra along with several around the Waverly area.
I am very grateful to say we made it through harvest with no accidents and relatively few breakdowns. The breakdowns we had were interesting but not too hard to come back from. All the machinery is moved home now and the guys are getting everything cleaned out and put away. We try to remove temptations for any critters who might want to make our machinery their home for a long winters nap!
I am so happy we were able to complete harvest prior to Thanksgiving because all of Tom’s siblings are going to make it home, and we get to spend some time catching up. We have family coming in from Indiana, Texas and Pennsylvania. We may add a few of our Christmas meal traditions to our Thanksgiving this year since we won’t be all together then. I will be adding Swedish sausage and oostakaka but will not be making lutefisk for Thanksgiving (a girl has to draw the line somewhere).
We will be working on weaning the next group of calves from this spring in the coming week, so I will tell my neighbors “sorry” in advance. The group we weaned before harvest is looking really good and it will be nice to get some more added to the lot.
The next phase will be narrowing down the group of replacement heifers that we will add to our herd. Evidently, “awe she licked me” isn’t the proper criteria for choosing replacement heifers. We want to give the expectant cows a little extra TLC before calving in March, April and May. The cows are on corn stalks and soybean stubble right now so they are doing well.
We have been working with the NRCS (Natural Resources and Conservation Service) on updating some of the terraces on a couple of the fields we farm. It is important to us that we are always working to keep the fields in the best condition they can be. We apply fertilizer as needed, fix ditches caused by heavy rains and keep tillage to a minimum to build soil health. We want to leave our farms in the best condition they can be for the next generations and that means every year we have to work to make it better.
Living the life I love. – Paula Peterson
Basis on corn in Lincoln is at -.20 and soybeans is at .10 while in Waverly corn is at -.28 and soybeans at .42.
PPR Peterson PICS 1126pp
Submitted photos
The Petersons warp up harvest ahead of Thanksgiving in Waverly, Neb.
