Grinding flour was harvest-time tradition

PPR Post 1029cp
Signs of the season are all around us with changing leaves, cooler weather, and houses and yards everywhere adorned with colorful gourds and pumpkins. The cheerful displays definitely bring a smile and lift the spirits as one drives about the countryside.
Post Farms is roughly 70% complete with corn harvest. Farmers in the area expect to be finished in a week to 10 days. We are seeing good yields overall, which we hope will offset the higher input costs anticipated for the coming year.
We were blessed with a bit of moisture last week, from 0.75 to 1.25 around the region. It halted harvest progress for a couple of days, but proved not to be a major deterrent. A nice shower on Sunday, Oct. 24, again silenced the cutting crews, but likely only for a day or so.
One of our trucks remains in the shop after it got stuck in reverse and had to be towed out of the field.
About this same time, I experienced mechanical difficulties with my car. While I often rely on my cousins for vehicular assistance, due to the busy season, I made do for a week with my dad’s old pickup. Our 2001 Chevy has definitely seen some wear and tear, but it nonetheless got me to work and back for a week until my mechanic had time to go over the car. Thankfully, in a farming community, no one gives a second thought to a dirt-covered, beat-up pickup truck in a workplace parking lot.
A backup vehicle is essential for country living, especially with a quarter-mile lane. While my car does pretty well, I routinely pick up nails on the road and in my driveway. It seems that prior to widespread use of the automobile, spent nails were scattered liberally around our 126-year-old farmstead, likely in the construction or deconstruction of buildings and other endeavors. One need scarcely look very far to find assorted nails, bolts and screws in every size and shape, just waiting to puncture a tire. Fortunately, we have a tire shop within 10 miles of us that can generally work in a repair on a moment’s notice. On my bucket list of upcoming purchases, however, is a good air compressor.
This season’s harvest brought to mind a long-forgotten memory. Back in the 1970s, my mom and her brother had an older cousin who loved to organize “grinding bees.” Our extended family would gather in my uncle’s machine shed and grind grain for family use.
Our methods were a bit rudimentary: My dad supplied milo and wheat that had been stored away in an old granary that was accessible to birds and other critters. His goal – with varying success – was to dig deep into the bins in an attempt to avoid getting any unpleasant “calling cards” in the mix.
Prior to grinding, the grain was put through a sieve to remove dirt and dust. Using a small machine with an electric motor, or sometimes working by hand, my older cousins and the adults would grind three gallon buckets each of corn, wheat and milo.
The resulting cornmeal was used in the baking of cornbread. Flour, wheatgerm and cereal were derived from the wheat, and the milo was ground into flour. If memory serves, the ground grains had to be stored long-term in the freezer to prevent weevils from forming.
Having grown up during the Depression, my mom preferred more modern ways of doing things. She was intent one year on discarding the milo flour. However, my thrifty German grandmother intervened and turned out the most delicious loaves of bread I’ve ever tasted. I fondly remember sitting with my mom and sisters at Grandma’s green metal kitchen table, eating warm milo bread drizzled in melted butter.
Generally taking place on the heels of harvest, the grinding bees were a busy time for the already overworked adults. Nonetheless, my aunt kept coffee and brownies flowing, and we cousins, who lived 30 miles apart, relished the rare opportunity to get together and play.
While most of the adults are no longer with us, those seemingly ordinary gatherings of yesteryear – whether in a chilly machine shed under the autumn stars or impromptu at my grandmother’s kitchen table – continue to flood my soul with extraordinary warmth. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!