Harvest three weeks away in south central Nebraska

This writing finds us standing on the bridge between summer and fall. Days are warm and sunny, nights are refreshingly cool. Irrigation pipe has been picked up, the corn is taking on a golden hue, and beans are quickly turning.
We look to begin bean harvest in about three weeks, depending on the weather. Conditions remain very dry. We expect favorable bean yields, although fungus and ear worms in the region present a concern, as they can migrate from untreated fields.
All equipment has been run through the shop and is in good working order. Silage harvest is in full swing at the feedyard where I work. I must say that I am humbly privileged to work side-by-side some of the “boots on the ground” folks who labor nearly round the clock during the busy season to help bring food to our tables.
Since we are in a bit of a holding pattern, I thought I would relay to you some of my recent poultry experiences. As reporter Amy Hadachek noted in her introductory article, my flock was wiped out this past summer when I was away from the farm. After a predator got into the coop and took one of the hens, the remainder of the chickens would not go back in for love nor money, and instead scattered to the four winds, putting themselves at the mercy of every predator imaginable. A motion-sensored camera did detect a coyote.
I came home to find my beautiful, multi-breed flock of 16 reduced to two hens and one rooster, minus his tail feathers. I’m now down to one hen and one rooster. Out of this travesty, however, came a bit of humor: As my 115-year-old house was being sided, Skooter the Roo nightly took to perching on the second-story level of the construction scaffolding, safe and sound from the coyotes.
My Facebook friends got quite a kick out of the pictures that I posted, and I’ve gained newfound respect for my rooster, as I’d always thought he was not the brightest bulb on the block! As a bonus, I’m happy to report that his tail feathers are growing back nicely.
Both he and the hen still refuse to go into the coop at night. Instead, they roost on the railing next to my house. Often the dog sleeps on the ramp right beneath to protect them. So far it’s working, but the major drawback is that the birds leave behind a terrible mess. We animal lovers put up with all sorts of inconveniences for the sake of our furry, feathered friends!
All of this leaves me contemplating my next poultry move. Due to a demanding work schedule, I’ve decided against trying to raise fall chicks, even though I’m curious as to what that would be like, since I’ve always had spring chicks. While I may change my mind a half-dozen times over the fall and winter, the most recent bright idea to register was to try a flock of Silver-Spangled Hamburgs.
The Midwest Messenger has, on occasion, run photos and stories of my great-great grandfather, Josiah L. Brown, who bred, raised, and sold this specialized breed of chicken. It’s long been on my bucket list to cultivate a flock of them as a tribute to my intriguing ancestor. And what better time than the present, with my current numbers being so low and no other birds occupying the coop.
Since Silver-Spangled Hamburgs are less common, they would have to be mail-ordered from a hatchery, which also would be a learning experience, as I’ve always just hand-picked my chicks, wily-nily from the local farm store. A chicken tractor or a larger outdoor run may be in order, however, since free-ranging the birds could reduce my venture to some mighty expensive coyote feed! Tune in again, and until then I’ll just say, “Happy fall, y’all!”