Hay production lags due to drought

Editor’s Note: Krista Podany is joining our team of producer progress reporters. She and her partner, Carl Dobias, have a custom silage chopping business and raise cattle between Verdigre and O’Neill, Nebraska. Last year, she shared reports with our sister publication, Tri-State Neighbor. We’re excited to follow Krista for another year of adventure!
Hello from the lil’ Bohemian Alps west of Verdigre, Nebraska in the Knoxville area.
We got about 5/100 of an inch of rain Friday, July 30, which was much appreciated. It had not rained for over 10 days when we got 3 inches, and that was fast and furious. We’re still praying for more.
The high humidity is been what has saved some of the suffering crops in dry land in this drought. For those running irrigation, it has been a battle to keep engines running. As always, we pray for rai. We will take what we get and be grateful.
The livestock never seem to want to eat during the day – too hot. They come out of the shade trees when it starts to cool down late in the evenings or early mornings.
We have not had any real pest problems since the early alfalfa weevil. The hay/alfalfa production is down on the high ground – by half in some fields due to drought. We are getting into the lower grass areas that we usually don’t get to harvest until much later as unground is drier. We are also get better cuttings there.
Our 3-year old grandson Bo helped Grandpa Carl pick up bales. Bo told Grandpa what bale to pick up, load on the transport. Who needs GPS when you have a hay bale fanatic giving you directions? Putting up hay has been the priority. Carl felt like he should have gotten the bagger out and chopped and bagged.
The shop is always busy here. Carl, Bo and brother Tony have been working on the 8800 Ford replacing the clutch, fixing the dual power, and they swapped out the motor. That always requires a few parts runs. Thank goodness for cell phones that sometimes work when they call for more parts.
The 8800 Ford tractor is out of the shop to make room for doing pre-fieldwork repair on the cutter, getting ready for forage/silage season. A different silage bagger arrived a few days ago, and that will need a little wrenching to make sure it’s ready when forage/silage season hits. We have had customers calling since the first of June to make sure they are on the forage/silage list. We have ordered some bags for the bagger. It will be another road trip to get them picked up.
This next week is Knox and Holt county fairs. These two fairs overlap, and we are involved in both so we will running in between both. I guess I need a list to try to be organized. And hot on the heels of fair week, school will start for 2021-2022 year. That felt very strange to write.
Had to slip in some granddaughters’ birthdays in July. There’s always time for cake and ice cream.
Everyone stay safe, and always find a reason to smile. It is sunflower season. I love driving the country roads and enjoying the windshield view of the ditch wildflowers – gorgeous colors of sunflower yellow and golds the purple and blues. My hummingbirds are bringing out the tiny babies and showing them off in the trumpet vine outside the picture window. Gods blessings to all.