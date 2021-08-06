Hay production lags due to drought

Editor’s Note: Krista Podany is joining our team of producer progress reporters. She and her partner, Carl Dobias, have a custom silage chopping business and raise cattle between Verdigre and O’Neill, Nebraska. Last year, she shared reports with our sister publication, Tri-State Neighbor. We’re excited to follow Krista for another year of adventure!

Hello from the lil’ Bohemian Alps west of Verdigre, Nebraska in the Knoxville area.

We got about 5/100 of an inch of rain Friday, July 30, which was much appreciated. It had not rained for over 10 days when we got 3 inches, and that was fast and furious. We’re still praying for more.

The high humidity is been what has saved some of the suffering crops in dry land in this drought. For those running irrigation, it has been a battle to keep engines running. As always, we pray for rai. We will take what we get and be grateful.

The livestock never seem to want to eat during the day – too hot. They come out of the shade trees when it starts to cool down late in the evenings or early mornings.

We have not had any real pest problems since the early alfalfa weevil. The hay/alfalfa production is down on the high ground – by half in some fields due to drought. We are getting into the lower grass areas that we usually don’t get to harvest until much later as unground is drier. We are also get better cuttings there.