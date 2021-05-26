Heavy rains in Kansas cause flooding, fungus issues

Greetings friends from Central Dickinson County here in Abilene, Kansas! I hope that you are enjoying some sunshine and beautiful weather.
As of this report, May 21, this is the first time this week we have seen the sun. Unofficially, we have received 3.5 inches of rain in the past week, with regional areas receiving upwards of 5-6 inches and one county west in Ottawa County, 9 inches of rain.
The rain has really been a boon to the crops that have been planted and the garden, too, but it has also brought with it a slug of issues.
One of those issues has been flooding. We have been dealing with regional flooding, which has caused permanent damage. Some of the neighboring operations have lost a large number of acres worth of crops due to rain and flooding.
The large amount of rain has also brought high levels of humidity, which has caused fungus to begin growing on the wheat. We are dealing with a stripe rust and root rot.
To the uninitiated, at first glance of the wheat fields, one would think that the wheat was beginning to turn yellow and reach the final stage of being mature before harvest. However, with careful inspection, you can see the “stripes” that are caused from the fungus rot.
Another indicator that the wheat has not reached the “turning” stage is that the weather has not been warm enough to begin the maturation of the wheat to this stage. The ground temperatures and air temperatures have not been conducive for this stage of growth, which would be another indicator that fungus is an issue with the crops.
The issue we have is that if the fungus is not dealt with immediately, the crops will be permanently damaged and yield rates will be severely reduced. The other issue is that everyone is dealing with this problem, so hiring aerial spraying is not possible because they are already booked and cannot get to our crops in time, which means that most, including our operation, will have to spray on our own. The issue that this causes is the ruts that will be cut into the field from the sprayer, but this is a necessary risk to take to save the larger field of crops.
At home, the rain and humidity has caused irregular growth within our garden. I joke with my friends at work that the only thing that I am successful at growing this year is my bind weed! Most of our garden is not yielding good growth, however our tomatoes are doing something that I have never encountered. The tomato plants have not grown in height at all, however, they are already setting on tomatoes. Our Roma plants have anywhere from one to three tomatoes setting on and still sit at 12 inches tall. I am guessing that I need to pick the tomatoes so that they do not damage the plants by becoming too heavy for the plant to hold.
So my friends, I leave you with this life lesson, which is more like a question, how do you handle unexpected things in your life? Do you tend to embrace the unexpected and run with them, or do you find yourself cursing the day because it did not turn out how you planned?
I think that for many of us, we probably dip our toes in both of those pools, but I know for myself, I tend to get more frustrated with the day if it does not go as I had planned rather than just going with the flow of things. This is something that I need to work on because life is never fluid. There are always going to be things that do not go our way, and I know that for myself, I need to do a better job at handling these situations better.
Stay safe my friends, and until next time, roll with the unexpected and seize the day!