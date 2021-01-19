High school farm girl set on Angus

Hello Everyone! My name is Andrea Hipke, and I am a senior at Boyd County High School in Spencer, Nebraska. I am involved in many extracurricular activities, including FCCLA and FFA. I’m the treasurer of my FFA chapter and the vice president of my FCCLA Chapter. I am also the president of my county’s shooting sports and 4-H club.
I enjoy shooting sports a lot, so I became certified. Receiving my certification allows me to help younger members in the club improve their skills. I show cattle, sheep, and hogs along with a few static projects at our county fair. From showing cattle, I have gained a few cows of my own that are ran with my parents’ herd. I work at the grocery store in Spencer and help my parents around our farm and ranch.
My parents are Bryan and Tricia Hipke. I have an older sister in nursing school, a younger brother in middle school, and a younger sister in elementary school. My parents also have a welding shop in Spencer.
I’ve spent lots of time on my family’s operation throughout my childhood. We run a 150-head cow-calf operation, calving in the spring and fall, and have dryland and irrigated crop ground. Last growing season we raised corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
Currently the spring calving cows are out on corn stalks, and are fed hay and ear corn as needed, depending on the weather. The fall pairs are on the alfalfa field, also being supplemented with hay and ear corn.
We fatten old cows from our operation and purchased cows. There are about 100 head that are on feed right now. This past week we sold the small end of our yearling calves, and thankfully they did really well. The big end of our yearlings are consigned to be sold at the end of the month. Around this time we are expecting to have a truckload of fat cows ready to go.
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. My grandparents, along with my uncle and his family, live close by. On days I’m not working or helping on the farm, my siblings and I go over to their place to visit. My grandparents and I will catch up on the events that happened in the past week and what's going to happen in the upcoming week. My grandfather fills me in on what's been happening with his Hereford cattle and tries to convince me to have Herefords instead of Angus. However, my breed preference has not changed, much to his dismay.
This past week, the weather has been slightly frightful. The wind definitely changed the pace here in northeastern Nebraska. The wind had no problem whipping up the dust; however, we were blessed to not have any fires in the area.
Looking into the upcoming year, the lack of moisture through the winter could make it difficult to pasture cows and grow dryland crops come spring. While this worries me and my family, I know agriculture will continue to remain strong during the tough time. It's true when they say that some of the most passionate people work in agriculture.