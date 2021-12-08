Hog barn clean-out uncovers memories on the Post farm

Now that harvest 2021 is in the books, all attention is turned to making cattle ready for the coming cold weather. They are wintering on the stalks, where they’re also fed alfalfa hay. There have even been calves to pull as of late. Many area producers bale their stalks, and the sight of an entire field of them against a pink, rising sun certainly provided a lift on my way to work the other day.
While our farming operation has always focused on cattle and grain production, hogs have been on my mind recently. We have, on our farmstead, the deteriorating remnants of an old hog shed. While it is beyond repair, I’m nonetheless sentimental about old buildings, no matter the condition. Adding to my sentimentality is a nearly century-old photograph I recently found in a box of pictures. The photo shows Grandma’s younger sister and Grandpa’s older brother with hog shed in the background.
During the 1960s, my grandfather bought 60 head of Hampshire hogs out of the blue one day, but his health was such that he couldn’t handle the bulk of their care. A few months later, my dad developed a severe case of hip bursitis that disabled him for most of one summer. Slopping the hogs then fell to my mom.
My sisters and I were toddler and preschool ages – too little to be left alone in the house, so my mom would take us with her halfway to the hog pen. She’d implore us to be quiet as she approached the huge, sleeping brutes; inevitably, my frightened baby sister would cry and wake them.
It was a difficult time, and eventually my teen-aged cousin was enlisted to help. The hogs were on the destructive side, often getting out and even breaking the windows of an outbuilding. Needless to say, we were all relieved when it was time for them to go to market!
My late uncle used to tell of a time even further back when Grandpa’s herd was decimated by encephalitis. The hogs would crawl beneath the coolness of another outbuilding to give up their lives and subsequently had to be pulled out and drug away before the stench began.
Some 60 hogs were lost in this manner over the course of a summer. Just another reason why we’ve always focused on cattle, and certainly cause to be thankful for more modern ways of doing things “down on the farm.”
Getting back to the present day, I recently began removing various items from the old hog shed, as the roof is caving in. Stored in the rafters for many decades was a wooden pillar that once graced our house and a handmade piglet feeder. The pillar came out easily, but the feeder was another story!
With the help of a local carpenter, a board was attached horizontally across two vertical pen supports. Then, propping another board against this for a ramp, we slid the feeder out of the rafters and down to ground level. It was bulky enough that it took a bit of doing to get it out of the narrow shed entry. I’m curious as to how something so heavy found its way up into the rafters in the first place, and hoping that at some point my dad may be able to supply the details.
Additionally, I want to salvage some wooden pen dividers also stored in the rafters; however, bringing down the feeder provided enough heave-ho for one Saturday morning before I began my shift at the dollar store! Needless to say, deconstruction of the hog shed will be a protracted effort.
I do want to explore the possibility of keeping intact the shed’s cement floor and interior pens, and then constructing something like a pole shed around it. Needless to say, this will require some handyman ingenuity that I don’t possess. But I do know of a couple of folks who may be able to formulate some cost-efficient, practical ideas.
I envision the end result being used as a shelter for sheep, goats or ducks. While we currently have none of these, I’m interested, eventually, in adding to the cast of animal characters living on our farm.
As recent warm weather has made it ideal for accomplishing outdoor projects, I’d best come down out of hog heaven and focus on my Christmas light display. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed Advent season!