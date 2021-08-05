Hot temperatures stress Kansas crops

Greetings everyone from central Dickinson County in Abilene, Kansas! I hope you are doing well and you are staying safe!
The weather here in Abilene has been extremely consistent, extremely hot. The only rain that we have gotten since my last report was an inch of rain that was dumped in the space of an hour. It was a massive storm that blew in and then blew out as quickly as it came.
Beyond that inch of rain, we have had 95-degree weather or warmer with the heat index consistently 10 degrees higher. This weather is doing significant damage to the crops in the field, and for those of us who do not have irrigated fields, we are really praying for some rain.
For us, we grow two fall crops: soybeans and milo. Both have their positives and negatives. For soybeans, you can save on the fertilizer that you put in with your beans because they produce their nitrous in their root systems. Another advantage to soybeans is that the price of beans usually stays above $7 per bushel. However, beans do not fare well in weather that is hotter than 95 degrees, so this lack in rain can mean smaller beans in the pod or blooms simply falling off the plant.
Milo is a drought resistant crop. Another benefit to milo is that typically farmers will plant the crop in a field where the weeds are out of control because the spray that is used for milo will cut down on the weeds that grow in future crops.
The negative to milo is that the price of milos is significantly lower than soybeans and can be lower than the price of wheat per bushel. The other negative to milo is that once the plant reaches a certain point in its germination, you can no longer spray that plant on ground, only by aerial means which costs more to do.
There is no exact science on knowing how much of what to plant, and it seems like at the end of each season we always talk about how we should have planted more of one over another, but that’s how it goes and it keeps the job fun.
Our big fair begins Aug. 4, and 4-H clubs will start bringing their animals in and judging will start the following day. This is always a fun time in our county. We are an agriculture heavy county so it always fun to catch up with everyone on how things are going and see what each club brings to the fair.
We have 19 entries in the bucket calf portion of the fair which is lower than normal by about six entries. I cannot pinpoint what exactly is the reason for the lower turnout, but I would venture to guess that it has something to do with COVID and how thrown off everything has been the past year and a half.
So as I sign off, I hope that your harvest has ended well and that you are enjoying some last bit of family time before August hits and kids are back to school and fall work starts to ramp up. It always seems like from April to November, a farmer’s life is never dull, so I hope that you are taking time for yourself and your families and enjoying the last little bit of summer.
Until next time, stay safe and stay cool my friends!