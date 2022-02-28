Ice skating on farm ponds can't be beat

Winter and spring seem to be co-habitating in south-central Nebraska, as we see days of above-average temperatures interspersed with frigid, January-like conditions. On the one hand, flocks of low-flying, wild geese traverse the skies, and we hear reports of the arrival of the Sandhill cranes. On the other hand, it’s “fill the dog barrel with straw” and “turn on the heat lamp” so that the water pipes under the house don’t freeze in the zero-degree temps.
On the heels of the most recent deep freeze, I took advantage of a mild day to go ice skating. We have on our properties three different ponds or dams that are ideal for skating. Unfortunately, my favorite spot has gone dry, due to the drought.
However, there remains one dam with water in it that sufficed. While it’s currently surrounded by barbed-wire and electric fence to contain the cattle, I was able to find a low spot in the ground where I could lie on my back and scooch under in order to get to the pond. A feat in and of itself for one standing on the threshold of their sixth decade!
Back when I was living in the suberbs and longing for a great skate, I found that the urban ice rinks just didn’t hold a candle to our farm ponds. The scenery, the cool breezes and the freedom to skate any direction at any time without fear of running into someone else just can’t be beat!
When I was a young child, my dad used to ice skate. I couldn’t help feeling that he was with me in spirit the other day. For as I was leaving the pond, I spied a nice hammer embedded in the dirt. My dad had a penchant for losing things, and time and again over the years I’ve found various farm tools lying around the farm, half-buried in the earth.
We are blessed to live near the corridor of the great Sandhill crane migration. From now until late April, some half a million cranes will descend upon the Platte River valley. Just 30-minutes from home, I can drive north, east or west to see and hear the spectacle of thousands of migrating birds.
Generally, I head down the gravel roads around Doniphan or Heartwell, park my vehicle, and simply listen to their plaintive cries. One definitely is transported beyond the cares of everyday life, gaining a sense of being part of a something more profound than the temporal world. In addition to the cranes, many other species of wild birds, such as the majestic snow geese, flock to the region.
Speaking of wild things, sometimes domesticated species show their more primal instincts. While checking cattle last week, my cousin came upon a crazed cow trying to kill her newborn baby. Fortunately, he was able to grab the calf, put it in his truck, and bring it in to the hot box. It’s now being bottle fed. Once calving is finished, cattle will need to be moved.
Preparations are in place for spring planting. All of us at Post Farms are staring headlong into tax season. I have also begun the process of settling my dad’s estate. While my natural inclinations are toward music, writing and the agricultural life, the farther along life’s journey I travel, the more I’ve had to delve into the business, tax and finance side of things. It’s always satisfying to discover new skillsets within oneself, and I believe the almighty equips us for whatever he appoints us to do. A job well done is one of the final things I can do to honor my dad.
Blue Hill’s vo-ag students recently were privileged to have a class session with state FFA vice president Jaya Nelson. Hailing from the Rock County chapter, she is an agricultural education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
During her presentation, she asked students to tell a fun fact about themselves and to develop an FFA associative word list. Highlighted in her presentation were the many opportunities available to a diverse range of interests. These encompass both domesticated and stock animals, public speaking, food and nutrition science, crops, landscape, music and people. She concluded her presentation with a “Family Feud”-styled gameshow competition designed to more fully engage students’ thinking about FFA.
Nelson said she enjoys the opportunity to travel and meet people across the state in her capacity as state vice president. Regardless of where her travels take her, Nelson said, she finds that rural communities offer her the warmth of friendship and family.
I think those of us who live rurally would say “Amen” to that!