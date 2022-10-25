In times of drought, thankful for what we have

Today I’m grateful for those who took the time to read (as well as reach out about) the article on our operation that appeared in the Oct. 14 Messenger. It’s a very humbling experience and makes one take stock of all those that have impacted our family past, present and future.
Yes, we are indeed blessed with a small Wagyu cattle herd, egg-laying chickens and registered Vizsla hunting dogs. Additionally, we stay busy with full-time jobs in the insurance industry understanding and protecting the needs of farmers and small business owners, writing for Farm & Ranch Living magazine, assisting with our teenage son’s District 145 Beef in Schools project, and always seeking to be servant leaders. We are truly passionate about advocating for agriculture and main street America small business.
In addition to our teenage son Kolter, we have an adult daughter Skye who works in Dallas as a travel nurse recruiter. We took advantage of fall break for Kolter to visit Skye last week. It was great to see her apartment in the heart of the big city and meet her friends (whom we served chili and cinnamon rolls because apparently that’s just a Nebraska thing. Who knew!?).
While I could never do the daily traffic living there requires, I do love the drive through Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. It gives me a chance to see the agricultural conditions there. Unfortunately, one theme is consistent: drought.
Harvest seemed to be moving very rapidly as it is so dry, and there looked to be a higher amount of corn fields being turned into cattle feed versus normal. So many heartbreaking decisions being made by producers this year demanded by Mother Nature’s fire, hail and lack of moisture. Lower (if any) yields and destocking herds are in daily conversations. We continue to pray for all daily and it makes us extra thankful for what we have.
Once vacation was over, life was back in full swing quickly! October has been full with “Beef It Up” days at the five school locations in our school district. Kolter hasn’t been able to attend all of them due to his own education obligations, but every night he looks forward to an update on how his dreams and hard work are coming to fruition with District 145 Beef in Schools. It’s truly taken a community to accomplish through donors, educators, school leadership, janitors, students, livestock producers and school lunch personnel.
Of course, the tangible benefits are real with delicious and nutritious local beef on our school kids’ plates. However perhaps more important are the intangible benefits as kids connected to local producers (some who even manned the grills!) and got excited about the role agriculture plays in their everyday lives. In addition, they received beef education in their home rooms and on the lunch tables that encouraged table talk. For bedroom communities of Lincoln, it can be easy for us Waverly/Eagle citizens to forget how truly vital and unappreciated local agriculture is.
Post-Texas was also time to move our cow-calf pairs off pasture for the winter and back to our dry lots to feed on hay until farmer friends graciously lend us their stalk-residue field for the winter. But for the opportunity to rent an extra pasture and diligent rotational grazing this summer, there is no way we would have made it this long into the year on grass. We know we are an outlier and most producers have been off pasture for quite some time now, incurring extra feeding expenses.
The temperament of our herd (Angus and Hereford recipient moms combined with full blood and American Wagyu) is very calm as they are primarily hand-raised and in very low stress environments. The temperament of a married couple while moving said cattle, well let’s just stick to the positive shall we? (I say while laughing and still loving my husband dearly). I know many who can relate.
We’ve settled back into routine and are kicking off the opening weekend of pheasant hunting (youth only) by sending Kolter and a buddy, two of our four Vizslas, and their mentor fathers out. Not sure who was more excited: the teen boys, the dogs, or the dads!
Drought has been equally tough on the bird population, but I know they still find joy in fresh air, exercise, watching the dogs work a field, and ultimately spending quality time together screen free. Wishing you all quality time with your loved ones this fall in the fresh air!